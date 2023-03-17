Advanced search
    PHR   US71944F1066

PHREESIA, INC.

(PHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
34.81 USD   +2.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phreesia's Alexandra Beneville Named One of MM+M's ‘Women to Watch' for 2023

03/17/2023 | 06:51am EDT
Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication MM+M has named Alexandra Beneville, Vice President, Life Sciences Content Strategy, to its Women to Watch class of 2023.

Now in its eighth year, the program honors the industry’s “leaders of tomorrow”—women who have inspired their colleagues and “represent the best of what this industry has to offer,” MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow said. Beneville was one of just 18 women to receive the distinction in 2023.

“I’m honored to be recognized by MM+M alongside a group of such accomplished women leaders,” Beneville said. “I’m incredibly proud of all that Phreesia’s Life Sciences team has accomplished in the last year and look forward to bringing important health content to more patients in 2023.”

Since joining Phreesia last August, Alex has become an integral part of the company’s leadership team, spearheading the growth and expansion of its Life Sciences content strategy and transforming the Life Sciences group’s structure and operations to support the company’s wider business goals. She is admired by her colleagues as a visionary leader and a champion for diversity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to see Alex awarded this well-deserved honor,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “In just 8 months with Phreesia, Alex has already had a tremendous impact on our success, and we’re excited for all that’s to come under her guidance and leadership.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect with clinically relevant patients, delivering tailored health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful conversations, while our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand key patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 279 M - -
Net income 2023 -178 M - -
Net cash 2023 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 836 M 1 836 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,01x
EV / Sales 2024 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 701
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Chaim Indig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Weintraub Chairman
Daniel Nathan Engineering Director
Cathy Nathan VP-Business Systems & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHREESIA, INC.7.57%1 836
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.17%1 975 883
SYNOPSYS INC.17.13%55 867
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.37%55 390
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.70%50 648
SEA LIMITED50.43%42 260