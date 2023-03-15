Phreesia's Dan Nathan Named as a Top Software CTO of 2023

Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is proud to announce that Dan Nathan, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 25 Software CTOs of 2023.

Honorees were selected based on a proven record of high performance in leading teams to deliver solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency and interpret data, enhancing overall business operations. This year’s list of 25 CTOs represent the driving force behind their companies’ technical capabilities, ensuring software product functionality and effectiveness.

“As technology continues to change and disrupt the way we do business, the importance of having a skilled and visionary CTO cannot be overstated,” The Software Report said in its announcement. “The CTOs being recognized on this year’s awardees list have made significant contributions to their organizations proven by a track record of success.”

In his role, Nathan oversees Phreesia’s core and integration platforms, and is responsible for the company’s Patient Intake, Data Center Operations, Site Reliability Engineering and Analytics teams. Phreesia facilitates more than 100 million patient visits annually, and Nathan’s hands-on leadership has helped propel the company’s growth and success as a leading patient intake management platform. Nathan joined Phreesia nearly 16 years ago, serving as an Architect and then Vice President of Engineering before being named CTO in 2019.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 25 Software CTOs,” said Nathan. “At Phreesia, we strive to help patients take a more active role in their care and improve health outcomes, and I’m proud to lead a team that is focused on driving this mission forward.”

