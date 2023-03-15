Advanced search
PHREESIA, INC.

(PHR)
04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
33.84 USD   -2.70%
04:06pPhreesia's Dan Nathan Named as a Top Software CTO of 2023
BU
02/06Insider Sell: Phreesia
MT
02/06Insider Sell: Phreesia
MT
Phreesia's Dan Nathan Named as a Top Software CTO of 2023

03/15/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is proud to announce that Dan Nathan, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 25 Software CTOs of 2023.

Honorees were selected based on a proven record of high performance in leading teams to deliver solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency and interpret data, enhancing overall business operations. This year’s list of 25 CTOs represent the driving force behind their companies’ technical capabilities, ensuring software product functionality and effectiveness.

“As technology continues to change and disrupt the way we do business, the importance of having a skilled and visionary CTO cannot be overstated,” The Software Report said in its announcement. “The CTOs being recognized on this year’s awardees list have made significant contributions to their organizations proven by a track record of success.”

In his role, Nathan oversees Phreesia’s core and integration platforms, and is responsible for the company’s Patient Intake, Data Center Operations, Site Reliability Engineering and Analytics teams. Phreesia facilitates more than 100 million patient visits annually, and Nathan’s hands-on leadership has helped propel the company’s growth and success as a leading patient intake management platform. Nathan joined Phreesia nearly 16 years ago, serving as an Architect and then Vice President of Engineering before being named CTO in 2019.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 25 Software CTOs,” said Nathan. “At Phreesia, we strive to help patients take a more active role in their care and improve health outcomes, and I’m proud to lead a team that is focused on driving this mission forward.”

For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. For more information, visit Phreesia.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 279 M - -
Net income 2023 -178 M - -
Net cash 2023 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 835 M 1 835 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
EV / Sales 2024 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 701
Free-Float 94,4%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,78 $
Average target price 38,71 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
Chaim Indig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Weintraub Chairman
Daniel Nathan Engineering Director
Cathy Nathan VP-Business Systems & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHREESIA, INC.7.48%1 835
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.74%1 941 270
SYNOPSYS INC.15.83%56 327
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.69%55 549
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.88%51 876
SEA LIMITED47.30%43 052