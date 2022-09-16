Advanced search
    PHR   US71944F1066

PHREESIA, INC.

(PHR)
2022-09-16
27.70 USD   -3.55%
Phreesia's Zeeshan Butt Named to NQF's MAP Clinician Workgroup

09/16/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
Phreesia is proud to announce that Zeeshan Butt, PhD, a Director of Clinical Content, has been selected to serve a three-year term as a member of the National Quality Forum (NQF)’s Measure Applications Partnership (MAP) 2022-2023 Clinician Workgroup.

NQF convened MAP in 2011, in partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to provide input to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on the selection of performance measures for public reporting and performance-based payment programs. MAP is a diverse, multi-stakeholder group that includes leaders and experts from health plans, suppliers, provider organizations, community health agencies and other entities.

The Clinician Workgroup will provide recommendations on issues related to the selection and coordination of measures that would impact clinicians, particularly in the office setting, such as those in the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).

Dr. Butt is a licensed clinical health psychologist and Phreesia’s resident expert in patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and clinical quality measurement. At Phreesia, he works closely with health systems and provider groups to help them implement screening tools and PROs, improve health outcomes and meet quality goals.

“As a health psychologist, I am honored to have been invited to join as a subject matter expert and member of this workgroup,” said Dr. Butt. “I believe our work will help to amplify the voice of clinicians toward the selection of performance measures for federal public reporting, performance-based payment and other health programs.”

Phreesia facilitates more than 100 million visits a year. Its intake platform offers healthcare providers the ability to collect key patient-reported data, and Phreesia is also the steward of the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®), a survey that assesses patients’ underlying knowledge, skills and confidence to manage their own health. PAM is backed by research demonstrating that higher scores are associated with better clinical outcomes, higher patient satisfaction with care and lower healthcare costs. PAM has also been successfully used as a performance metric, PAM-PM, which has been endorsed by the NQF.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform activates patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.


© Business Wire 2022
