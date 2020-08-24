Log in
PHSC : Director's Dealing

08/24/2020 | 05:31am EDT

24 August 2020

PHSC PLC

(the "Company")

Director's Dealing

PHSC plc, a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that on 20 August 2020 Stephen King, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, sold 190,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The transaction was effected at a price of 12.0p per Ordinary Share. Simultaneously Mr King repurchased 190,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 12.1p each into his SIPP account.

Following this transaction, Mr King's interest in the Company remains at 3,190,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 21.73% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Stephen King

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

PDMR, CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name:

PHSC plc

b)

LEI:

213800H1B3AR1XRE2674

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 10p each

Identification code:

GB0 33113456

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale and Repurchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.0p

190,000

12.1p

190,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

n/a (single transaction in each case)

Price:

e)

Date of the transaction:

20 August 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

(XLON)

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King

01622 717 700

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

020 7409 3494

Richard Tulloch/James Bellman

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)

020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B2BSG Systems Ltd offer innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Disclaimer

PHSC plc published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:30:09 UTC
