PHSC : Director's Dealing

24 August 2020

PHSC PLC

(the "Company")

Director's Dealing

PHSC plc, a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that on 20 August 2020 Stephen King, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, sold 190,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The transaction was effected at a price of 12.0p per Ordinary Share. Simultaneously Mr King repurchased 190,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 12.1p each into his SIPP account.

Following this transaction, Mr King's interest in the Company remains at 3,190,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 21.73% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated