Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PHSC plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHSC   GB0033113456

PHSC PLC

(PHSC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/23 11:35:24 am
19 GBX   --.--%
01:10pPHSC : Interim Statement 2021
PU
05:06aLondon Shares Fall in Early Trade; CRH, Compass Rise
DJ
02:01aPHSC Plc - Half-Year Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHSC : Interim Statement 2021

11/23/2021 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23 November 2021

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2021

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2021.

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Financial Highlights

  • Group revenue excluding grant funding of £1.719m (H1 FY21: £1.377m).
  • EBITDA of £163k (includes £29k of grant funding) (H1 FY21: £182k including £316k of grant funding).
    o Lower EBITDA reflects a reduction of £287k in grant funding over the period.
    o Adjusted EBITDA, excluding all grant funding, of £134k (H1 FY21: £134k loss).
  • Earnings per share of 0.78p (H1 FY21: 0.83p).
  • Successful share buyback programme completed during the period, as previously announced.
  • Cash of £902k after £325k cost of the share buyback programme (H1 FY21: £1.0m).
  • Net asset value (unaudited) of £4.7m (H1 FY21: £5.1m).
  • Pro-formanet asset value (unaudited) per share of 35.9p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2021 of 22p.
  • Interim dividend declared of 0.5p per ordinary share.

Operational Highlights and Business Outlook

In Q2 2021, the majority of the restrictions imposed by the UK Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted or relaxed, which led to an overall improvement in total revenue for H1 FY21 as clients began their own recovery programmes. The gradual return to more normal working conditions meant that the Group had progressively less reliance on the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ("CJRS"). This led to reduced grant receipts, down from approximately £316k in H1 FY21 to just below £30k for H1 FY22.

We continue to maintain a £50,000 banking facility with HSBC Bank plc which has been renewed for a further year to October 2022. We have not made any use of such facility and do not expect to have to do so.

Despite the reopening of retail premises, the Security Division has not returned to the level of pre-pandemic trading. This is due predominantly to the permanent closure of former key clients such as Debenhams, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Another factor that impacts margins is the cost of transportation, with all security related products being shipped in from abroad. Carriage charges have risen, in some cases five- fold, and it is simply not possible to pass on and recover such increase from the end user where prices are built into existing contracts. The business has reduced its cost base by downsizing the warehousing and office space it occupies, and staffing levels are now as low as is practicable without adversely affecting the customer experience. Management continues to seek to secure additional business from existing clients, as well as new client wins.

The reopening of education and leisure facilities has resulted in a welcome return to profitable trading for the relevant subsidiaries in the Safety Division that specialise in such sectors.

Our subsidiary focused on the statutory examination of plant and equipment was largely unaffected by COVID- 19, save where clients had closed their workplaces, as there was no derogation offered by the relevant authorities from the legal obligation to ensure safety of the plant concerned. However, since lockdown has

1

been lifted, we have found that costs have risen considerably, particularly in the prices of accommodation and travel, which has adversely affected margins.

Our Systems Division has bounced back exceptionally well from the enforced suspension of many of its activities, including the delivery of public training courses. Notably, the new revenue stream from our 'UK Responsible Person' ("UKRP") service continues to increase. This service provides a portal to enable clients in the European Union ("EU") medical device sector to supply the UK marketplace. Further growth is anticipated in the number of clients using this service.

General safety consultancy and training sales have shown a marked improvement, although EBITDA has reduced across the Safety Division as a whole due to the significantly lower income from CJRS funding. Further details are provided by way of the segmental analysis below showing the performance of individual subsidiaries.

The Board is generally satisfied with the Group's performance at this stage of its COVID-19 recovery programme and is confident that further progress can be achieved over the remainder of the financial year.

Dividend

The Board is confident that the Group will remain profitable and has sufficient cash reserves to enable the payment of an interim dividend. Accordingly, the Board has decided to declare an interim dividend of 0.5p per ordinary share, to be paid on 21 January 2022, to those shareholders on the register of members on 24 December 2021.

As in previous years, the recommendation by the Board of any final dividend will be subject to the Group's full year performance and the outlook at that time.

Cash Flow

Cash at bank on 30 September 2021 stood at £902k compared to approximately £1m at the same time last year. As indicated, the lower balance at the interim stage reflects the utilisation of £325k on the Company's successful share buyback programme implemented during the period.

The cash reserves are sufficient to service all requirements arising in the normal course of the Group's business and in relation to the proposed dividend. Whilst the Board has not currently committed to any additional calls on the Company's cash, it is anticipated that a potential further share buyback programme, utilising the authority granted by the relevant special resolution passed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, will be duly considered by the Board prior to the end of the financial year and announced as appropriate.

Discrete Performance by Trading Subsidiaries

Profit/loss figures for individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation. Invoiced sales do not include CJRS grant funding, but such income is taken into account when calculating profit/loss figures. The net reduction of £287k in grant funding is the reason that most of the Company's subsidiaries show lower EBITDA despite higher sales revenue.

Inspection Services (UK) Limited

Invoiced sales of £94,392 yielding a profit of £10,923 (H1 FY21: £113,807 and £25,471).

Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited

Invoiced sales of £607,906 yielding a profit of £198,579 (H1 FY21: £381,531 and £223,591).

RSA Environmental Health Limited

Invoiced sales of £130,953 resulting in a profit of £15,646 (H1 FY21: £100,123 and £30,686).

2

Quality Leisure Management Limited

Invoiced sales of £137,281 resulting in a profit of £37,500 (H1 FY21: £90,369 and £40,342).

QCS International Limited

Invoiced sales of £356,968 yielding a profit of £113,668 (H1 FY21: £196,533 and £46,705).

B2BSG Solutions Limited

Invoiced sales of £391,729 resulting in a loss of £16,738 (H1 FY21: £495,228 and £4,394 loss).

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King

Tel: 01622 717 700

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman/Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)

Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

3

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six

Six

months

months

Year

ended

ended

ended

30 Sept 21

30 Sept 20

31 Mar 21

Note

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

3

1,719

1,377

3,290

Cost of sales

(888)

(767)

(1,765)

Gross profit

831

610

1,525

Administrative expenses

(727)

(775)

(1,528)

Goodwill impairment

2

-

-

(250)

Government grants

29

316

441

Other income

-

-

1

Profit from operations

133

151

189

Finance income

-

1

1

Profit before taxation

133

152

190

Corporation tax expense

(27)

(31)

(102)

Profit for the period after tax attributable to

owners of parent

3

106

121

88

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of

the parent

106

121

88

Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit after

tax from continuing operations attributable to the

equity holders of the Group during the period

5

0.78p

0.83p

0.60p

4

Group Statement of Financial Position

30 Sept 21

30 Sept 20

31 Mar 21

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Note

£'000

£'000

£'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4

500

565

530

Goodwill

3,028

3,278

3,028

Deferred tax asset

2

20

2

3,530

3,863

3,560

Current assets

Inventories

252

263

260

Trade and other receivables

686

753

590

Cash and cash equivalents

902

1,003

1,237

1,840

2,019

2,087

Total assets

3

5,370

5,882

5,647

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

460

571

518

Right of use lease liability

28

34

32

Current corporation tax payable

115

71

88

603

676

638

Non-current liabilities

Right of use lease liability

26

54

39

Deferred taxation liabilities

51

52

51

77

106

90

Total liabilities

680

782

728

Net assets

4,690

5,100

4,919

Capital and reserves attributable to equity

holders of the Group

Called up share capital

1,308

1,468

1,468

Share premium account

1,916

1,916

1,916

Merger relief reserve

134

134

134

Other reserves

304

144

144

Retained earnings

1,028

1,438

1,257

4,690

5,100

4,919

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PHSC plc published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 18:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHSC PLC
01:10pPHSC : Interim Statement 2021
PU
05:06aLondon Shares Fall in Early Trade; CRH, Compass Rise
DJ
02:01aPHSC Plc - Half-Year Report
PR
02:00aPHSC plc Declares an Interim Dividend, Payable on 21 January 2022
CI
09/30PHSC : Result of AGM
PR
09/30PHSC plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 26, 2021 has expired.
CI
09/30PHSC PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/29PHSC : Availability of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29PHSC : Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021
PR
07/29PHSC plc Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended 31 March 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,29 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
Net income 2021 0,09 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2021 1,17 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 7,69%
Capitalization 2,48 M 3,33 M 3,32 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart PHSC PLC
Duration : Period :
PHSC plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHSC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Anson King Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Graham Norman Webb Independent Non-Executive Director
Lorraine Elizabeth Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola Catherine Scott Coote Deputy Chairman & Deputy Group CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHSC PLC35.71%3
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.5.65%10 500
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.206.80%7 398
FTI CONSULTING, INC.37.68%5 116
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED4.44%1 133
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.52.75%655