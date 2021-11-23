PHSC : Interim Statement 2021

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2021
PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2021.
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT
Financial Highlights
Group revenue excluding grant funding of £1.719m (H1 FY21: £1.377m).
EBITDA of £163k (includes £29k of grant funding) (H1 FY21: £182k including £316k of grant funding). o Lower EBITDA reflects a reduction of £287k in grant funding over the period. o Adjusted EBITDA, excluding all grant funding, of £134k (H1 FY21: £134k loss).
Earnings per share of 0.78p (H1 FY21: 0.83p).
Successful share buyback programme completed during the period, as previously announced.
Cash of £902k after £325k cost of the share buyback programme (H1 FY21: £1.0m).
Net asset value (unaudited) of £4.7m (H1 FY21: £5.1m).
Pro-formanet asset value (unaudited) per share of 35.9p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2021 of 22p.
Interim dividend declared of 0.5p per ordinary share.
Operational Highlights and Business Outlook
In Q2 2021, the majority of the restrictions imposed by the UK Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted or relaxed, which led to an overall improvement in total revenue for H1 FY21 as clients began their own recovery programmes. The gradual return to more normal working conditions meant that the Group had progressively less reliance on the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ("CJRS"). This led to reduced grant receipts, down from approximately £316k in H1 FY21 to just below £30k for H1 FY22.
We continue to maintain a £50,000 banking facility with HSBC Bank plc which has been renewed for a further year to October 2022. We have not made any use of such facility and do not expect to have to do so.
Despite the reopening of retail premises, the Security Division has not returned to the level of pre-pandemic trading. This is due predominantly to the permanent closure of former key clients such as Debenhams, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Another factor that impacts margins is the cost of transportation, with all security related products being shipped in from abroad. Carriage charges have risen, in some cases five- fold, and it is simply not possible to pass on and recover such increase from the end user where prices are built into existing contracts. The business has reduced its cost base by downsizing the warehousing and office space it occupies, and staffing levels are now as low as is practicable without adversely affecting the customer experience. Management continues to seek to secure additional business from existing clients, as well as new client wins.
The reopening of education and leisure facilities has resulted in a welcome return to profitable trading for the relevant subsidiaries in the Safety Division that specialise in such sectors.
Our subsidiary focused on the statutory examination of plant and equipment was largely unaffected by COVID- 19, save where clients had closed their workplaces, as there was no derogation offered by the relevant authorities from the legal obligation to ensure safety of the plant concerned. However, since lockdown has
been lifted, we have found that costs have risen considerably, particularly in the prices of accommodation and travel, which has adversely affected margins.
Our Systems Division has bounced back exceptionally well from the enforced suspension of many of its activities, including the delivery of public training courses. Notably, the new revenue stream from our 'UK Responsible Person' ("UKRP") service continues to increase. This service provides a portal to enable clients in the European Union ("EU") medical device sector to supply the UK marketplace. Further growth is anticipated in the number of clients using this service.
General safety consultancy and training sales have shown a marked improvement, although EBITDA has reduced across the Safety Division as a whole due to the significantly lower income from CJRS funding. Further details are provided by way of the segmental analysis below showing the performance of individual subsidiaries.
The Board is generally satisfied with the Group's performance at this stage of its COVID-19 recovery programme and is confident that further progress can be achieved over the remainder of the financial year.
Dividend
The Board is confident that the Group will remain profitable and has sufficient cash reserves to enable the payment of an interim dividend. Accordingly, the Board has decided to declare an interim dividend of 0.5p per ordinary share, to be paid on 21 January 2022, to those shareholders on the register of members on 24 December 2021.
As in previous years, the recommendation by the Board of any final dividend will be subject to the Group's full year performance and the outlook at that time.
Cash Flow
Cash at bank on 30 September 2021 stood at £902k compared to approximately £1m at the same time last year. As indicated, the lower balance at the interim stage reflects the utilisation of £325k on the Company's successful share buyback programme implemented during the period.
The cash reserves are sufficient to service all requirements arising in the normal course of the Group's business and in relation to the proposed dividend. Whilst the Board has not currently committed to any additional calls on the Company's cash, it is anticipated that a potential further share buyback programme, utilising the authority granted by the relevant special resolution passed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, will be duly considered by the Board prior to the end of the financial year and announced as appropriate.
Discrete Performance by Trading Subsidiaries
Profit/loss figures for individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation. Invoiced sales do not include CJRS grant funding, but such income is taken into account when calculating profit/loss figures. The net reduction of £287k in grant funding is the reason that most of the Company's subsidiaries show lower EBITDA despite higher sales revenue.
Inspection Services (UK) Limited
Invoiced sales of £94,392 yielding a profit of £10,923 (H1 FY21: £113,807 and £25,471).
Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited
Invoiced sales of £607,906 yielding a profit of £198,579 (H1 FY21: £381,531 and £223,591).
RSA Environmental Health Limited
Invoiced sales of £130,953 resulting in a profit of £15,646 (H1 FY21: £100,123 and £30,686).
Quality Leisure Management Limited
Invoiced sales of £137,281 resulting in a profit of £37,500 (H1 FY21: £90,369 and £40,342).
QCS International Limited
Invoiced sales of £356,968 yielding a profit of £113,668 (H1 FY21: £196,533 and £46,705).
B2BSG Solutions Limited
Invoiced sales of £391,729 resulting in a loss of £16,738 (H1 FY21: £495,228 and £4,394 loss).
PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six
Six
months
months
Year
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept 21
30 Sept 20
31 Mar 21
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
3
1,719
1,377
3,290
Cost of sales
(888)
(767)
(1,765)
Gross profit
831
610
1,525
Administrative expenses
(727)
(775)
(1,528)
Goodwill impairment
2
-
-
(250)
Government grants
29
316
441
Other income
-
-
1
Profit from operations
133
151
189
Finance income
-
1
1
Profit before taxation
133
152
190
Corporation tax expense
(27)
(31)
(102)
Profit for the period after tax attributable to
owners of parent
3
106
121
88
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of
the parent
106
121
88
Basic and diluted earnings per share for profit after
tax from continuing operations attributable to the
equity holders of the Group during the period
5
0.78p
0.83p
0.60p
Group Statement of Financial Position
30 Sept 21
30 Sept 20
31 Mar 21
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4
500
565
530
Goodwill
3,028
3,278
3,028
Deferred tax asset
2
20
2
3,530
3,863
3,560
Current assets
Inventories
252
263
260
Trade and other receivables
686
753
590
Cash and cash equivalents
902
1,003
1,237
1,840
2,019
2,087
Total assets
3
5,370
5,882
5,647
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
460
571
518
Right of use lease liability
28
34
32
Current corporation tax payable
115
71
88
603
676
638
Non-current liabilities
Right of use lease liability
26
54
39
Deferred taxation liabilities
51
52
51
77
106
90
Total liabilities
680
782
728
Net assets
4,690
5,100
4,919
Capital and reserves attributable to equity
holders of the Group
Called up share capital
1,308
1,468
1,468
Share premium account
1,916
1,916
1,916
Merger relief reserve
134
134
134
Other reserves
304
144
144
Retained earnings
1,028
1,438
1,257
4,690
5,100
4,919
