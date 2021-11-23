PHSC : Interim Statement 2021

23 November 2021

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2021

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2021.

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Financial Highlights

Group revenue excluding grant funding of £1.719m (H1 FY21: £1.377m).

EBITDA of £163k (includes £29k of grant funding) (H1 FY21: £182k including £316k of grant funding).

Lower EBITDA reflects a reduction of £287k in grant funding over the period. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding all grant funding, of £134k (H1 FY21: £134k loss). Earnings per share of 0.78p (H1 FY21: 0.83p).

Successful share buyback programme completed during the period, as previously announced.

Cash of £902k after £325k cost of the share buyback programme (H1 FY21: £1.0m).

Net asset value (unaudited) of £4.7m (H1 FY21: £5.1m).

net asset value (unaudited) per share of 35.9p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2021 of 22p. Interim dividend declared of 0.5p per ordinary share.

Operational Highlights and Business Outlook

In Q2 2021, the majority of the restrictions imposed by the UK Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted or relaxed, which led to an overall improvement in total revenue for H1 FY21 as clients began their own recovery programmes. The gradual return to more normal working conditions meant that the Group had progressively less reliance on the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ("CJRS"). This led to reduced grant receipts, down from approximately £316k in H1 FY21 to just below £30k for H1 FY22.

We continue to maintain a £50,000 banking facility with HSBC Bank plc which has been renewed for a further year to October 2022. We have not made any use of such facility and do not expect to have to do so.

Despite the reopening of retail premises, the Security Division has not returned to the level of pre-pandemic trading. This is due predominantly to the permanent closure of former key clients such as Debenhams, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Another factor that impacts margins is the cost of transportation, with all security related products being shipped in from abroad. Carriage charges have risen, in some cases five- fold, and it is simply not possible to pass on and recover such increase from the end user where prices are built into existing contracts. The business has reduced its cost base by downsizing the warehousing and office space it occupies, and staffing levels are now as low as is practicable without adversely affecting the customer experience. Management continues to seek to secure additional business from existing clients, as well as new client wins.

The reopening of education and leisure facilities has resulted in a welcome return to profitable trading for the relevant subsidiaries in the Safety Division that specialise in such sectors.

Our subsidiary focused on the statutory examination of plant and equipment was largely unaffected by COVID- 19, save where clients had closed their workplaces, as there was no derogation offered by the relevant authorities from the legal obligation to ensure safety of the plant concerned. However, since lockdown has