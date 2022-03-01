Log in
PHSC Plc - Holding(s) in Company

03/01/2022 | 12:16pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: PHSC plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Unicorn Asset Management Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name Unicorn AIM VCT plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Newton Abbot, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 25 February 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01 March 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.02% 10.02% 1,249,057
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 9.07% 9.07%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares GB0033113456          1,249,057 10.02%
SUBTOTAL 8. A          1,249,057 10.02%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
Settlement xii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder See Section 4
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Figures are based on total voting rights of 12,465,441

   

Place of completion Unicorn Asset Management Limited, Preachers Court, Charterhouse, Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AU
Date of completion 01 March 2022

