  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Phu Tai Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTB   VN000000PTB0

PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(PTB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
61000.00 VND   +0.83%
PTB : Giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước
PU
Phu Tai Joint Stock Company Declares Dividend Payable on June 17, 2022
CI
Phu Tai Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTB: Giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
PTB: Giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước
02/08/2022 11:13:00 SA

Công ty Cổ phần Phú Tài giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước như sau:

Các tập tin đính kèm

Disclaimer

Phu Tai JSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 727 B 331 M 331 M
Net income 2022 633 B 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 4 150 B 178 M 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 7 109
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Phu Tai Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61 000,00 VND
Average target price 77 129,33 VND
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thao Van Le Vice Chairman & General Director
Vy Le Chairman
Tuan Anh Hoang Head-Administration & Human Resources
Lap Xuan Do Independent Director
Duc Huu Tran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.74%176