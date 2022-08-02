PTB: Giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước

Financials VND USD Sales 2022 7 727 B 331 M 331 M Net income 2022 633 B 27,1 M 27,1 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 11,0x Yield 2022 4,43% Capitalization 4 150 B 178 M 178 M Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x Nbr of Employees 7 109 Free-Float 55,7% Chart PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 61 000,00 VND Average target price 77 129,33 VND Spread / Average Target 26,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thao Van Le Vice Chairman & General Director Vy Le Chairman Tuan Anh Hoang Head-Administration & Human Resources Lap Xuan Do Independent Director Duc Huu Tran Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY -13.74% 176