PTB: Giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước
02/08/2022 11:13:00 SA
Công ty Cổ phần Phú Tài giải trình KQKD quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước như sau:
|Sales 2022
|
7 727 B
331 M
331 M
|Net income 2022
|
633 B
27,1 M
27,1 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,0x
|Yield 2022
|4,43%
|Capitalization
|
4 150 B
178 M
178 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,54x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 109
|Free-Float
|55,7%
|Chart PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PHU TAI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|61 000,00 VND
|Average target price
|77 129,33 VND
|Spread / Average Target
|26,4%