Benzinga to Lead Fireside Chat with Former Congressman Ryan Costello on Phunware-Enabled Politics

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
Benzinga to Lead Fireside Chat with Former Congressman Ryan Costello on Phunware-Enabled Politics
Posted October 26, 2021
Phunware announced today that it will be participating in a fireside chat with Ryan Costello, a Company Board Member and former Pennsylvania Congressman, on Wednesday, November 3rd, at 12:00 PM ET. Ryan Costello and Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Benzinga to discuss Phunware's previous work with the Trump Administration, as well as how Phunware's platform can be used to better engage voters and build robust communities that foster the fair exchange of information and ideas.ation of $3.32 million with cash on-hand and unsecured, non-dilutive debt.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9siVkpBnsmY and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.phunware.com.

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
