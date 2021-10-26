Benzinga to Lead Fireside Chat with Former Congressman Ryan Costello on Phunware-Enabled Politics

Phunware announced today that it will be participating in a fireside chat with Ryan Costello, a Company Board Member and former Pennsylvania Congressman, on Wednesday, November 3rd, at 12:00 PM ET. Ryan Costello and Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Benzinga to discuss Phunware's previous work with the Trump Administration, as well as how Phunware's platform can be used to better engage voters and build robust communities that foster the fair exchange of information and ideas.ation of $3.32 million with cash on-hand and unsecured, non-dilutive debt.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9siVkpBnsmY and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.phunware.com.