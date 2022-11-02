Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phunware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-11-02 pm EDT
1.155 USD   -2.12%
12:05pPhunware : Discloses Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health
PU
08:31aPhunware Announces Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health
AQ
10/27Phunware Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call For Thursday, November 10, 2022 At 4 : 30 p.m. ET
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phunware : Discloses Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health

11/02/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Phunware Discloses Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health
Posted November 2, 2022

Phunware has announced today a three-year contract renewal and expansion win to license its digital front door and patented location-based services (LBS) to Parkview Health.

"Parkview Health has made an impressive commitment to digital transformation in order to actively engage patients and co-workers wherever they are in their health journey and in the manner in which they wish to interact," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "This is the kind of contextual engagement our enterprise software enables to better engage patients across the continuum of care, while optimizing operational efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue."

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Discloses Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Healthwas last modified: November 2nd, 2022by Phunware
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 16:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHUNWARE, INC.
12:05pPhunware : Discloses Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health
PU
08:31aPhunware Announces Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health
AQ
10/27Phunware Sets Third Quarter 2022 Ear : 30 p.m. ET
AQ
10/21Phunware, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21Phunware, Inc. Announces Termination of Alan Knitowsk, President, Effective December 26..
CI
10/21Phunware, Inc. Announces Termination of Alan Knitowski as Chief Executive Officer, Effe..
CI
10/14Phunware, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14Phunware Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
09/30Phunware, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/30Phunware, Inc. Resigns Randall Crowder as Board of Directors
CI
Analyst Recommendations on PHUNWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,18 $
Average target price 3,88 $
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Keith O. Cowan Chairman
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-55.13%116
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.58%207 901
SAP SE-22.41%106 744
SERVICENOW INC.-35.52%84 388
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.95%30 608
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-17.46%19 091