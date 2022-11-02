Phunware : Discloses Contract Renewal & Expansion With Parkview Health

Phunware has announced today a three-year contract renewal and expansion win to license its digital front door and patented location-based services (LBS) to Parkview Health.

"Parkview Health has made an impressive commitment to digital transformation in order to actively engage patients and co-workers wherever they are in their health journey and in the manner in which they wish to interact," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "This is the kind of contextual engagement our enterprise software enables to better engage patients across the continuum of care, while optimizing operational efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue."

Read the full article from Proactive