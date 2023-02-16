Phunware : Expands Contract with VHC Health

Phunware has announced today a contract expansion to extend its Location Based Services (LBS) to the 250,000 square-foot Outpatient Pavilion at VHC Health and integrate TIBA Parking Systems with VHC Health's mobile digital front door.

"The leadership at VHC Health has embraced the importance of a mobile strategy in order to deliver an exceptional patient experience," said Cody Wimbish, Phunware VP of Program Management & Customer Success. "Since we take a platform approach to tech-enabling the continuum of care, we are able to easily extend VHC Health's capabilities as they grow and are thrilled to not only support their new Outpatient Pavilion, but also seamlessly integrate parking with their mobile application to help remove an additional layer of friction when patients are on-site."

Read the full article from Proactive