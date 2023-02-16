Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phunware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:51 2023-02-16 pm EST
1.045 USD   -0.48%
08:31aPhunware Announces Contract Expansion with VHC Health
AQ
01/19Phunware Releases Experience Optimizer for Mobile Applications
CI
01/19Phunware Releases Experience Optimizer for Mobile Applications
AQ
Phunware : Expands Contract with VHC Health

02/16/2023 | 12:09pm EST
Phunware has announced today a contract expansion to extend its Location Based Services (LBS) to the 250,000 square-foot Outpatient Pavilion at VHC Health and integrate TIBA Parking Systems with VHC Health's mobile digital front door.

"The leadership at VHC Health has embraced the importance of a mobile strategy in order to deliver an exceptional patient experience," said Cody Wimbish, Phunware VP of Program Management & Customer Success. "Since we take a platform approach to tech-enabling the continuum of care, we are able to easily extend VHC Health's capabilities as they grow and are thrilled to not only support their new Outpatient Pavilion, but also seamlessly integrate parking with their mobile application to help remove an additional layer of friction when patients are on-site."

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Expands Contract with VHC Healthwas last modified: February 16th, 2023by Phunware
Recommended Posts

Attachments

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 17:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7,17 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 3,44 $
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell Buyse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Costello Chairman
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer
Kathy Tan Mayor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.35.78%108
ORACLE CORPORATION8.99%238 187
SAP SE14.95%137 724
SERVICENOW INC.19.48%94 174
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.83%37 359
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.3.12%18 517