Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with Grasso Global Capital CEO Steve Grasso
01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with Steve Grasso, an advisor to the Company, on Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Grasso to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2022 and provide further details on general business updates.
Grasso is currently the CEO of Grasso Global Capital, advising corporate boards using his vast Wall Street knowledge and experience. He has actively participated in various NYSE committees whose work included allocating new listings to market-making firms and developing standardized tests for continuing education for the floor community. Steve is a CNBC market analyst covering all sectors and industries in the global markets. He started his career in the early 1990s on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor, working as an institutional sales trader since 1999.
The fireside chat will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.phunware.com.