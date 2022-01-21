Log in
Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with Grasso Global Capital CEO Steve Grasso

01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with Steve Grasso, an advisor to the Company, on Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Grasso to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2022 and provide further details on general business updates.

Grasso is currently the CEO of Grasso Global Capital, advising corporate boards using his vast Wall Street knowledge and experience. He has actively participated in various NYSE committees whose work included allocating new listings to market-making firms and developing standardized tests for continuing education for the floor community. Steve is a CNBC market analyst covering all sectors and industries in the global markets. He started his career in the early 1990s on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor, working as an institutional sales trader since 1999.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutionsdata and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based servicesmobile engagementcontent management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.comwww.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:
Email: press@phunware.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
