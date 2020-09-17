Phunware : Launches Modular Mobile Application Framework

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today an enhanced mobile application framework for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) customers worldwide, allowing each to take a modular approach to building their mobile application portfolios.

These platform additions to the Company’s patented mobile application framework and cloud infrastructure will give customers access to many of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s broader MaaS platform, while also ensuring that all components of their mobile application portfolios will automatically receive dynamic, real-time updates and upgrades as they become available. This friction-free, modular approach and framework will also make it far easier for the Company’s channel partners to sell, deploy and manage MaaS offerings and packages to their customers and organizations worldwide through Phunware’s Global Reseller Network and Phenom Certification Program.

“Without access to a platform like MaaS, mobile development is an error-prone task that often produces applications that are both difficult and expensive to maintain,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Just like Amazon Web Services (AWS) enables companies to standardize their cloud infrastructure on a proven platform with various modules to support key features, we are upgrading our mobile application framework to ensure that our Fortune 500 customers and partners can standardize their mobile and digital transformation strategies on MaaS by seamlessly integrating modules that serve as the core building blocks for a brand new generation of mobile applications, solutions and engagement.”

Key features of the Company’s modular mobile application framework include, but are not limited to:

Industry-optimized mobile solutions that come pre-packaged and support off-the-shelf deployments.

Modules that come with their own unique code repositories.

Highly configurable modules that each customer can license while still having flexibility to customize the features, layout, branding, fonts and colors of their application user environments.

Modules that can be built once, but reused across all of Phunware’s solutions, resulting in greater efficiencies and enabling the deployment of more features and integrations to all Phunware customers in less time.

Feature additions to one or more modules where modifications are made in only one instance, but enabled across all solutions that use the module or modules to then automatically pull in new updates, upgrades and integrations as created.

Modules that support exciting new features, including Configurable Forms, Message Inbox, Multi-Language Support, Contact Tracing and more.

Modules are not limited to specific industry solutions and can be leveraged by custom mobile applications built on the MaaS platform, as well as the Company’s lightweight Rapid Application Programming Interface for Devices (RAPID) solutions, which will further accelerate development timelines.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can help organizations more efficiently develop, maintain and evolve unique mobile application portfolios and engagement by licensing MaaS and integrating specific modules of interest as desired.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

