Phunware : Location Based Services Continue To Enable as Parkview Health Expands

Today Phunware announced today a contract expansion win for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and patented Location Based Services (LBS) at the new South Tower of Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

'With the South Tower's completion, and the parallel continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it became increasingly important to provide all mobile applications users at PRMC with highly functional, granularly accurate, real-time routing experiences,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'By leveraging our MaaS platform and its expanded LBS capabilities, Parkview Health now offers a fully frictionless patient and guest experience through one stand-alone app portfolio that provides superior treatment and care amidst the growing and evolving medical needs of their local communities.'

