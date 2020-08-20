Phunware : Location Based Services Continue To Enable as Parkview Health Expands

'With the South Tower's completion, and the parallel continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it became increasingly important to provide all mobile applications users at PRMC with highly functional, granularly accurate, real-time routing experiences,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'By leveraging our MaaS platform and its expanded LBS capabilities, Parkview Health now offers a fully frictionless patient and guest experience through one stand-alone app portfolio that provides superior treatment and care amidst the growing and evolving medical needs of their local communities.'