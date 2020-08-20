Log in
Phunware : Location Based Services Continue To Enable as Parkview Health Expands

08/20/2020 | 11:29am EDT
Phunware's Location Based Services Continue To Enable as Parkview Health Expands
Posted August 20, 2020
Posted August 20, 2020

Today Phunware announced today a contract expansion win for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and patented Location Based Services (LBS) at the new South Tower of Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

'With the South Tower's completion, and the parallel continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it became increasingly important to provide all mobile applications users at PRMC with highly functional, granularly accurate, real-time routing experiences,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'By leveraging our MaaS platform and its expanded LBS capabilities, Parkview Health now offers a fully frictionless patient and guest experience through one stand-alone app portfolio that provides superior treatment and care amidst the growing and evolving medical needs of their local communities.'

Read the full article from Proactive


Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 15:28:12 UTC
