  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Phunware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/08 12:32:19 pm
4.45 USD   +5.45%
12:18pPhunware Obtains Additional Bitcoin
PU
11/05Phunware Acquires Additional Bitcoin
AQ
11/04Phunware Sets November 2021 Conference Schedule
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phunware Obtains Additional Bitcoin

11/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
Phunware has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $6.20 million in cash at an average price of approximately $62,030 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of November 4, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 127 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.75 million and an average purchase price of approximately $61,238 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

Phunware Obtains Additional Bitcoinwas last modified: November 8th, 2021by Phunware
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,24 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,74 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 356 M 356 M -
EV / Sales 2021 43,7x
EV / Sales 2022 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,22 $
Average target price 2,48 $
Spread / Average Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Keith O. Cowan Chairman
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.234.92%356
ORACLE CORPORATION46.78%259 563
SAP SE20.29%175 806
SERVICENOW, INC.25.72%137 707
DOCUSIGN, INC.20.33%52 620
HUBSPOT, INC.102.42%37 916