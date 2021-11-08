Phunware Obtains Additional Bitcoin

Phunware has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $6.20 million in cash at an average price of approximately $62,030 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.
As of November 4, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 127 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.75 million and an average purchase price of approximately $61,238 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.
