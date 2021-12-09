Log in
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
PHUNWARE : Obtains More Bitcoin
PU
08:50aPhunware Acquires 100 Additional Bitcoins for $5 Million in Cash
MT
08:31aPhunware Acquires Additional Bitcoin
AQ
Phunware : Obtains More Bitcoin

12/09/2021 | 01:12pm EST
Phunware has announced today it has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $4,975,000 in cash at an average price of approximately $49,750 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of December 9, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 630 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36.8 million and an average purchase price of approximately $58,513 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
