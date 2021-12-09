Phunware : Obtains More Bitcoin

Phunware has announced today it has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $4,975,000 in cash at an average price of approximately $49,750 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.
As of December 9, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 630 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36.8 million and an average purchase price of approximately $58,513 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.
Phunware Obtains More Bitcoinwas last modified: December 9th, 2021by Phunware
Phunware Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:11:10 UTC.