Phunware : Obtains More Bitcoin

Phunware has announced today it has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $4,975,000 in cash at an average price of approximately $49,750 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of December 9, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 630 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36.8 million and an average purchase price of approximately $58,513 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.