Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phunware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 11:37:18 am EDT
2.035 USD   -4.01%
11:15aPHUNWARE : Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation Copy
PU
09:01aPhunware Appoints Matt Lull as Executive Vice President & Chief Cryptocurrency Officer
AQ
04/19PHUNWARE : Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phunware : Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation Copy

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Phunware Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation Copy
Posted April 21, 2022
Phunware Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation Copy2022-04-212022-04-21https://www.phunware.com/wp-content/themes/jupiter-child/images/pw-logo.svgPhunwarehttps://www.phunware.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/phunware-and-accionlabs-partner-2.jpg200px200px

Phunware has announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Accion Labs ("Accion"), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation.

"Like Phunware, Accion is trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, so we are thrilled to enhance its cloud and digital transformation services with our mobile solutions and offer both of our customers a more compelling and comprehensive offering," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "Seamless mobile solutions like MaaS will not only drive operational efficiency, but also maximize the utilization and return on investment for the innovative ecosystems Accion and Phunware will deploy all around the world."

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation Copywas last modified: April 21st, 2022by Phunware
Recommended Posts

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHUNWARE, INC.
11:15aPHUNWARE : Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation ..
PU
09:01aPhunware Appoints Matt Lull as Executive Vice President & Chief Cryptocurrency Officer
AQ
04/19PHUNWARE : Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation
PU
04/19Phunware Partners with Accion Labs to Provide Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformati..
PR
04/19Phunware Partners with Accion Labs to Provide Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformati..
CI
04/14Phunware's PhunToken now available on the Uniswap decentralized crypto exchange
AQ
04/14Phunware's PhunToken now available on the Uniswap decentralized crypto exchange
EQ
04/07PHUNWARE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/06Phunware, Inc. Appoints Christopher Olive as Executive Vice President, General Counsel ..
CI
04/06PHUNWARE : Designates Christopher Olive as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and C..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHUNWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 5,19 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Keith O. Cowan Chairman
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-19.39%206
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.93%214 226
SAP SE-21.15%125 466
SERVICENOW INC.-22.17%101 044
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.85%37 117
HUBSPOT, INC.-35.35%20 271