Phunware : Partners with Accion Labs to Offer Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation Copy

Phunware has announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Accion Labs ("Accion"), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation.

"Like Phunware, Accion is trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, so we are thrilled to enhance its cloud and digital transformation services with our mobile solutions and offer both of our customers a more compelling and comprehensive offering," said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "Seamless mobile solutions like MaaS will not only drive operational efficiency, but also maximize the utilization and return on investment for the innovative ecosystems Accion and Phunware will deploy all around the world."

