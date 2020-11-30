Phunware : Sets December 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences next month, December 2020:

Gateway-Hosted Group Presentation

Presenting on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00 AM ET

Registration: Link

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, December 9 at 3:45 PM ET

LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event

Presenting on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00 PM ET

Webcast: Link

To receive additional information, schedule a one-on-one meeting, or attend a presentation, please contact Phunware’s IR team at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

