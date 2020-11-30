Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phunware, Inc.    PHUN

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
Phunware : Sets December 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

11/30/2020 | 08:32am EST
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences next month, December 2020:

Gateway-Hosted Group Presentation
Presenting on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00 AM ET
Registration: Link

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, December 9 at 3:45 PM ET

LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event
Presenting on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00 PM ET
Webcast: Link

To receive additional information, schedule a one-on-one meeting, or attend a presentation, please contact Phunware’s IR team at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.


© Business Wire 2020
