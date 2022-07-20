Phunware : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K





Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 15, 2022

PHUNWARE, INC.

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share PHUN The NASDAQ Capital Market Warrants to purchase one share of Common Stock PHUNW The NASDAQ Capital Market

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.





Phunware, Inc. (the "Company") has fixed October 14, 2022, as the date for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"), and the close of business on August 17, 2022, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the 2022 Annual Meeting.





In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Company's bylaws, any stockholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must be received by the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal executive offices at 1002 West Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701 on or before the close of business on August 4, 2022. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must also comply with the Company's bylaws and all applicable rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.





In addition, any stockholder who intends to submit a proposal regarding a director nomination or who intends to submit a proposal regarding any other matter of business at the 2022 Annual Meeting and does not desire to have the proposal included in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting, must ensure that notice of any such nomination or proposal (including certain additional information specified in the Company's bylaws) is received by the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal executive offices on or before the close of business on July 30, 2022.

Dated: July 20, 2022 Phunware, Inc.

phun-20220715