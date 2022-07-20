Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phunware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
1.410 USD   +0.71%
05:04pPHUNWARE : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pPHUNWARE, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12Phunware Announces Twitter Integration for Smart Advocacy Solution
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phunware : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

07/20/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
phun-20220715

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 15, 2022
PHUNWARE, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-37862 30-1205798
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
1002 West Avenue, Austin, Texas
78701
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (512) 693-4199

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share PHUN
The NASDAQ Capital Market
Warrants to purchase one share of Common Stock PHUNW
The NASDAQ Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

Phunware, Inc. (the "Company") has fixed October 14, 2022, as the date for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"), and the close of business on August 17, 2022, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the 2022 Annual Meeting.

In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Company's bylaws, any stockholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must be received by the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal executive offices at 1002 West Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701 on or before the close of business on August 4, 2022. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting must also comply with the Company's bylaws and all applicable rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

In addition, any stockholder who intends to submit a proposal regarding a director nomination or who intends to submit a proposal regarding any other matter of business at the 2022 Annual Meeting and does not desire to have the proposal included in the Company's proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting, must ensure that notice of any such nomination or proposal (including certain additional information specified in the Company's bylaws) is received by the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal executive offices on or before the close of business on July 30, 2022.
1

SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: July 20, 2022 Phunware, Inc.
By: /s/ Matt Aune
Matt Aune
Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHUNWARE, INC.
05:04pPHUNWARE : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pPHUNWARE, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12Phunware Announces Twitter Integration for Smart Advocacy Solution
AQ
07/12Phunware, Inc. Announces Twitter Integration for Smart Advocacy Solution
CI
07/08PHUNWARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
07/06Phunware, Inc. announced that it has received $12.2968 million in funding
CI
06/22Diversified Tech. Companies Recording Record Revenue Growth (SRCO, PHUN, CYBL, NNDM, IN..
AQ
06/21Phunware Releases PhunWallet Version 1.3 Mobile App Update
AQ
06/21Phunware, Inc. Releases PhunWallet Version 1.3 Mobile App Update
CI
06/10PHUNWARE : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHUNWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 19,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,40 $
Average target price 4,56 $
Spread / Average Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Keith O. Cowan Chairman
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-46.77%137
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.17%192 514
SAP SE-28.04%107 728
SERVICENOW INC.-32.84%87 388
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.65%32 144
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.98%18 079