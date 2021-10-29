Phunware Shares Drop 9% After Move to Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Chris Wack

Phunware Inc. shares were down 9% to $4.38 Friday after the company said it now accepts Bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers and peripherals provided by its Lyte Technology business unit.

The company also said it has launched Black Friday specials on four optimized personal computers designed specifically for crypto miners, gamers, streamers and traders.

Phunware said the move to accept Bitcoin is part of its vision for a blockchain-enabled, decentralized data economy.

Volume for the stock was 11.2 million shares at 10:50 a.m. ET, compared with 65-day average volume of 22.2 million shares. The stock hit its 52-week high of $24.04 on Oct. 22.

