    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
Phunware : Strikes Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus

02/07/2022 | 11:40am EST
Phunware Strikes Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus
Posted February 7, 2022

Phunware has announced today a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus to enhance its Smart Advocacy Solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics.

"We live in a mobile-first world, so it's imperative politicians and advocacy groups understand how to not only curate, personalize and deliver content on mobile at scale, but also drive engagement in a secure and repeatable way that can't be cancelled or manipulated," said Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski.

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Strikes Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus was last modified: February 7th, 2022
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
