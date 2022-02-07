Phunware : Strikes Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus

Phunware has announced today a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus to enhance its Smart Advocacy Solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics.

"We live in a mobile-first world, so it's imperative politicians and advocacy groups understand how to not only curate, personalize and deliver content on mobile at scale, but also drive engagement in a secure and repeatable way that can't be cancelled or manipulated," said Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski.

