By Sabela Ojea

Phunware said Friday that it named Troy Reisner as its chief financial officer.

Shares rose 1.7% to 60 cents in after-hours trading.

The mobile software and blockchain company said Reisner, who joins from Deloitte & Touche, will succeed Matt Aune in the role. Aune will continue working as an adviser to the company through Dec. 31.

06-02-23 1657ET