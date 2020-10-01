Log in
Phunware : Teams Up with GAIN for a Direct Line to Government Contracts in Texas

10/01/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
Phunware Teams Up with GAIN for a Direct Line to Government Contracts in Texas
Posted October 1, 2020
Phunware Teams Up with GAIN for a Direct Line to Government Contracts in Texas2020-10-012020-10-01https://www.phunware.com/wp-content/themes/jupiter-child/images/pw-logo.svgPhunwarehttps://www.phunware.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/blog-phunware-gain-government-featured.png200px200px

Today Phunware announced that it has partnered with the technology company GAIN Innovation. GAIN Innovation (or 'GAIN') is a certified Texas HUB and Texas DIR Vendor with extensive history working with state and local government, higher education, and K-12. Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables SLED customers to easily standardize and scale their mobile needs by providing all of the features and capabilities needed to establish a strong mobile presence.

'SLED customers are ideal for Phunware because these government organizations have a comprehensive selection process and must get it right the first time, so they can't afford to select unproven partners,' Phunware COO Randall Crowder said in a statement. 'We are excited to work with GAIN to help distribute our software to the SLED industry in Texas, where digital transformation is crucial to effectively operating in a post-pandemic environment with government requirements that have never been greater or more mission critical.'

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Teams Up with GAIN for a Direct Line to Government Contracts in Texaswas last modified: October 1st, 2020by Phunware
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:04:08 UTC
