Phunware : Teams Up with GAIN for a Direct Line to Government Contracts in Texas

Today Phunware announced that it has partnered with the technology company GAIN Innovation. GAIN Innovation (or 'GAIN') is a certified Texas HUB and Texas DIR Vendor with extensive history working with state and local government, higher education, and K-12. Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables SLED customers to easily standardize and scale their mobile needs by providing all of the features and capabilities needed to establish a strong mobile presence.

'SLED customers are ideal for Phunware because these government organizations have a comprehensive selection process and must get it right the first time, so they can't afford to select unproven partners,' Phunware COO Randall Crowder said in a statement. 'We are excited to work with GAIN to help distribute our software to the SLED industry in Texas, where digital transformation is crucial to effectively operating in a post-pandemic environment with government requirements that have never been greater or more mission critical.'

