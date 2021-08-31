Log in
Phunware : Virginia Hospital Center Chooses Phunware & Kontakt.io for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
Virginia Hospital Center Chooses Phunware & Kontakt.io for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution
Posted August 31, 2021
Virginia Hospital Center Chooses Phunware & Kontakt.io for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

Phunware and Kontakt.io announced the delivery of Digital Front Door on mobile for Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) in Arlington, Virginia, covering more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space.

'A native, digital front door on mobile is exactly the kind of cutting edge innovation that providers need to implement in order to reimagine their continuum of care in a mobile-first world,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'We are thrilled to be working with the forward-thinking leadership team at Virginia Hospital Center on their digital transformation initiatives not only to enhance their patient experience on mobile, but also to improve their operational efficiencies, financial performance and clinical outcomes as well.'

Read the full article from Proactive

Virginia Hospital Center Chooses Phunware & Kontakt.io for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
