  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phunware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHUN

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Phunware : Launches Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoin

04/21/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Phunware Launches Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoin
Posted April 21, 2021
Phunware Launches Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoin2021-04-212021-04-21https://www.phunware.com/wp-content/themes/jupiter-child/images/pw-logo.svgPhunwarehttps://www.phunware.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/blog-data-loyalty-sdk-reward-consumers-phuncoin-featured.jpg200px200px

Phunware announces that it has released its Data Software Development Kit ('SDK') for Apple iOS and Google Android on GitHub so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.

'It's no secret that data has become the most valuable asset on the planet, yet consumers continue to be exploited for this vital resource without consideration and often without permission,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'As a pioneer in customer data monetization, we look forward to leveraging PhunCoin to usher in a new era of transparency and accountability that enables consumers to determine not only what data they share and who they share it with, but also what that data is worth.'

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Launches Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoinwas last modified: April 21st, 2021by Phunware
Phunware Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
