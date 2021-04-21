Phunware : Launches Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoin

Phunware announces that it has released its Data Software Development Kit ('SDK') for Apple iOS and Google Android on GitHub so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.

'It's no secret that data has become the most valuable asset on the planet, yet consumers continue to be exploited for this vital resource without consideration and often without permission,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'As a pioneer in customer data monetization, we look forward to leveraging PhunCoin to usher in a new era of transparency and accountability that enables consumers to determine not only what data they share and who they share it with, but also what that data is worth.'

