    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
Phunware : Launches Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes with Release of “PhunWallet” Mobile App for iOS

06/28/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
Phunware Launches Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes with Release of 'PhunWallet' Mobile App for iOS
Posted June 28, 2021

Phunware announces its Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes to coincide with the release of PhunWallet on iOS on Apple App Store, which is already available on Android on Google Play.

'Everyone loves to buy, but not everyone loves being sold, especially without their consent,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'With PhunWallet and our dual token economy, we hope to give brands and consumers an innovative new platform to connect that gives each stakeholder more control over their data and compensates consumers fairly for their participation.'

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 16:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
