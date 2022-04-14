Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phunware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHUN   US71948P1003

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:22:09 am EDT
2.185 USD   -2.46%
03/23Phunware, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First and Second Quarter of 2022
CI
03/23Phunware Preliminary Annual Loss Widens, Misses Estimates as Revenue Rises; Stock Down 10% After Hours
MT
03/23PHUNWARE : Reports Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phunware's PhunToken now available on the Uniswap decentralized crypto exchange

04/14/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Phunware Inc
Phunware's PhunToken now available on the Uniswap decentralized crypto exchange

14.04.2022 / 16:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Admin

action@proactiveinvestors.com

Company Website

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

14.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Phunware Inc
United States
ISIN: US71948P1003
EQS News ID: 1328861

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1328861  14.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PHUNWARE, INC.
03/23Phunware, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First and Second Quarter of 2022
CI
03/23Phunware Preliminary Annual Loss Widens, Misses Estimates as Revenue Rises; Stock Down ..
MT
03/23PHUNWARE : Reports Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/23Phunware Reports Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
03/18PHUNWARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
03/18Phunware, Inc. Enters into Lease Agreement with Jonsson ATX Warehouse, LLC
CI
03/16Phunware Launches New Resource for Shareholders to Restrict Short Selling
AQ
03/09PHUNWARE SETS FOURTH QUARTER AND FUL : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
03/04PHUNWARE : Announces Notice of Allowance for United States Patent for Monitoring Outdoor a..
PU
03/04Phunware Says US Patent Office Has Issued Notice of Allowance on Patent for Monitoring ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHUNWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,23x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 5,19 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Keith O. Cowan Chairman
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-14.83%218
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.04%212 786
SAP SE-22.46%123 363
SERVICENOW INC.-18.96%105 214
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-4.99%37 478
HUBSPOT, INC.-29.42%22 132