Phunware : to Expand Location Based Services Software Coverage at Baptist Health South Florida

Phunware announces that it has closed a contract expansion for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) at Baptist Health South Florida (BHSF) through its channel partnership with Presidio.

'Baptist Health South Florida's leadership is further raising the bar for digital transformation in healthcare, truly tech-enabling the entire patient experience at their facilities,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'We are thrilled to support a channel partner like Presidio, who is committed to ensuring that BHSF is able to effectively implement cutting-edge technology standardized on our MaaS LBS software and mobile infrastructure.'

