Phunware, Inc.

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
Phunware : to Expand Location Based Services Software Coverage at Baptist Health South Florida

01/07/2021 | 01:54pm EST
Phunware to Expand Location Based Services Software Coverage at Baptist Health South Florida
Phunware announces that it has closed a contract expansion for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) at Baptist Health South Florida (BHSF) through its channel partnership with Presidio.

'Baptist Health South Florida's leadership is further raising the bar for digital transformation in healthcare, truly tech-enabling the entire patient experience at their facilities,' said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. 'We are thrilled to support a channel partner like Presidio, who is committed to ensuring that BHSF is able to effectively implement cutting-edge technology standardized on our MaaS LBS software and mobile infrastructure.'

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 18:53:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,5 M 54,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,88x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 87,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blythe S. Masters Chairman
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-11.90%55
SNAP INC.-0.50%74 231
GRUBHUB INC.5.09%7 240
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-9.66%5 953
MOMO INC.-0.21%2 894
DENA CO., LTD.-1.20%2 171
