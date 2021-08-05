Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PHX Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHX   US69291A1007

PHX MINERALS INC.

(PHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHX MINERALS INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Dividend Payment

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Production volumes for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 31% to 2,493 Mmcfe from 1,904 Mmcfe in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased 9% from 2,297 Mmcfe in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain/loss on asset sales(1) for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.7 million, increased from $1.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from $3.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • On April 30, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma for approximately $8.5 million in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX common stock.
  • Additionally, during the quarter ended June 30, the Company closed on two separate acquisitions totaling 393 net royalty acres in the Haynesville for an aggregate $2.3 million in cash.
  • Total debt was reduced to $19.9 million as of June 30, 2021, a 15% decrease from the $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.47x at June 30, 2021.
  • A payment of a one cent per share dividend payable on Sept. 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 26, 2021, was approved.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX's third quarter 2021 reflects excellent quarterly results as we reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, an increase of 38% over the sequential prior quarter and a 292% increase compared to the year over year quarter. This is due mainly to higher volumes and improved commodity prices. Importantly, it is a direct reflection of our continued success as we execute our stated strategy of growth through mineral acquisitions in our core focus areas. During the quarter, we closed on the purchase of minerals in three different acquisitions located in the Haynesville and SCOOP for $13.25 million of total consideration, the cash portion of which was funded with proceeds from the April equity offering. This brings our total year to date acquisitions to approximately $21.2 million. We also closed on the sale of non-core/non-operated working interest in 71 well bores for approximately $225,000 as part of our strategy of constantly looking to high grade our asset base.

"Additionally, we reduced our debt to $19.9 million at quarter end, which represents a 15% reduction to sequential prior quarter and a 34% reduction compared to the year over year quarter. Current debt equates to a roughly 1.5x Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1). Our goal is to achieve a 1.2x Debt to EBITDA (TTM) (1) by fiscal year end Sept. 30, 2021. This puts us in a strong financial position and will allow us to allocate a majority of our growing free cash flow to mineral acquisitions over the coming quarters. We look forward to informing you of our results to drive shareholder value in the future."

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

 

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020


Mcfe Sold


2,492,813




1,903,752




6,863,949




6,555,378


Average Sales Price per Mcfe

$

4.37



$

1.85



$

3.74



$

2.80


Gas Mcf Sold


1,879,343




1,361,909




5,090,619




4,539,103


Average Sales Price per Mcf

$

3.33



$

1.36



$

2.77



$

1.73


Oil Barrels Sold


55,492




55,138




170,437




214,159


Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

63.77



$

25.94



$

52.95



$

42.43


NGL Barrels Sold


46,753




35,169




125,118




121,887


Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

23.58



$

6.62



$

20.42



$

11.26


 

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:


Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


6/30/2021



1,879,343




55,492




46,753




2,492,813


3/31/2021



1,735,820




56,269




37,228




2,296,802


12/31/2020



1,475,456




58,675




41,138




2,074,334


9/30/2020



1,423,602




55,626




46,737




2,037,779


 

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:


Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


6/30/2021



908,471




31,095




18,255




1,204,571


3/31/2021



924,969




31,768




19,088




1,230,105


12/31/2020



487,925




27,840




14,948




744,653


9/30/2020



491,234




27,326




20,181




776,276


 

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:


Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


6/30/2021



970,872




24,397




28,498




1,288,242


3/31/2021



810,851




24,501




18,140




1,066,697


12/31/2020



987,531




30,835




26,190




1,329,681


9/30/2020



932,368




28,300




26,556




1,261,503


 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




Third Quarter
Ended



Third Quarter
Ended



Nine Months
Ended



Nine Months
Ended




June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020


    Working Interest Sales


$

5,486,978



$

1,876,489



$

13,245,980



$

9,976,274


    Royalty Interest Sales


$

5,412,842



$

1,641,072



$

12,424,644



$

8,352,743


Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales


$

10,899,820



$

3,517,561



$

25,670,624



$

18,329,017



















Lease Bonuses and Rental Income


$

259,152



$

22,996



$

319,139



$

572,787


Total Revenue


$

5,941,559



$

2,705,383



$

18,213,696



$

24,593,201



















LOE per Mcfe


$

0.43



$

0.60



$

0.45



$

0.59


Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe


$

0.62



$

0.50



$

0.60



$

0.56


Production Tax per Mcfe


$

0.24



$

0.07



$

0.19



$

0.13


G&A Expense per Mcfe


$

0.91



$

1.00



$

0.88



$

0.96


Interest Expense per Mcfe


$

0.09



$

0.13



$

0.12



$

0.15


DD&A per Mcfe


$

0.86



$

1.29



$

0.90



$

1.34


Total Expense per Mcfe


$

3.15



$

3.59



$

3.14



$

3.73



















Net Income (Loss)


$

(1,356,594)



$

(3,555,215)



$

(2,453,037)



$

(22,117,915)


Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)


$

2,356,054



$

(1,536,925)



$

3,891,673



$

990,306


Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$

4,714,200



$

1,168,834



$

10,858,048



$

10,742,522



















Cash Flow from Operations


$

5,563,226



$

3,717,398



$

10,240,333



$

9,825,740


CapEx - Drilling & Completing


$

271,661



$

56,413



$

696,759



$

196,168


CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions


$

11,402,761



$

50,000



$

19,337,265



$

10,304,016



















Borrowing Base










$

28,500,000



$

32,000,000


Debt










$

19,900,000



$

30,000,000


Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)











1.47




1.48






(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a third quarter 2021 net loss of $1,356,594, or $0.05 per share, as compared to a net loss of $3,555,215, or $0.21 per share, in the third quarter 2020. The change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased LOE, DD&A and impairment expense, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, G&A, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses and production taxes.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $7,382,259, or 210%, for the third quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 145%, 146% and 256%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 38%, 1% and 33%, respectively.

Production increased across all three product categories during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to improved market conditions, resulting in (i) previously curtailed, high interest wells being worked over and brought fully back online in the STACK, Arkoma Stack, and Fayetteville Shale, (ii) acquisitions in the STACK and Haynesville, and (iii) increased drilling and completions activity in the STACK and SCOOP. These were partially offset by plays with naturally declining production in high interest wells, such as the Eagle Ford Shale.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $5,487,483 in the 2021 quarter, as compared to a net loss of $838,282 in the 2020 quarter. The net loss on derivative contracts in both periods was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the periods.

The 12% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 quarter, relative to the 2020 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $326,861, or 13%, in the 2021 quarter to $0.86 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.29 per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter. Of the DD&A decrease, $1,086,750 was a result of a $0.43 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $759,889 resulting from production increasing 31% in the 2021 quarter. The rate decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the 2021 quarter, as compared to the 2020 quarter.

NINE MONTHS 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a nine-month net loss of $2,453,037, or $0.10 per share, in the 2021 period, as compared to a net loss of $22,117,915, or $1.34 per share, in the 2020 period. The change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased LOE, DD&A, impairment expense and G&A, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, production taxes and a reduction in gain on asset sales and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $7,341,607, or 40%, for the 2021 period, compared to the 2020 period due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 60%, 25% and 81%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 12% and 3%, respectively.

Natural gas volumes increased during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of (i) acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, (ii) maintenance workovers on high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, and (iii) increased drilling and completion activity in the STACK.  These gas volumes were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale and production downtime and curtailments in response to market conditions in the SCOOP.  The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021 due to prevailing economic conditions compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP. Oil production decreases were partially offset by increased drilling and completion activity in the STACK. The increased activity in the STACK also resulted in increased NGL production, which was partially offset by production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in in the SCOOP as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $8,089,662 in the 2021 period, as compared to a net gain of $2,415,401 in the 2020 period. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period.

The 16% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 period, relative to the 2020 period, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $2,617,614, or 30%, in the 2021 period to $0.90 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.34 per Mcfe in the 2020 period. Of the DD&A decrease, $3,031,099 was a result of a $0.44 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $413,485 resulting from production increasing 5% in the 2021 period. The rate decrease was mainly due an increase in reserves during the 2021 period, as compared to the 2020 period.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 37 gross and 0.18 net wells in progress converted to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress increased to 97 gross wells and 0.48 net wells.











Bakken/




































Three



Arkoma
























SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total


Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:





































As of 3/31/21



42




13




3




2




3




-




13




4




80


Net Change



18




1




-2




-




-




-




-1




1




17


As of 6/30/21



60




14




1




2




3




-




12




5




97


Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:





































As of 3/31/21



0.08




0.03




-




-




0.14




-




0.13




0.06




0.44


Net Change



0.05




0.01




-




-




-




-




-0.01




-0.01




0.04


As of 6/30/21



0.13




0.04




-




-




0.14




-




0.12




0.05




0.48


Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:





































As of 3/31/21



14




11




6




3




-




-




-




6




40


Net Change



-1




-4




-1




-




-




-




-




-




-6


As of 6/30/21



13




7




5




3




-




-




-




6




34







































As of 6/30/21:





































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



6




1




2




-




-




-




3




1




13


Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



12




7




6




1




2




-




13




5




46


Leasing Activity

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company leased 518 net mineral acres for $270,890, primarily in Dawson County, TX in the Midland Basin.











Bakken/




































Three



Arkoma
























SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total


During Three Months Ended 6/30/21:





































Net Mineral Acres Leased



-




30




-




-




307




-




-




181




518


Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre



-



$

500




-




-



$

527




-




-



$

377



$

524


Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre


-



20%




-



-



25%




-




-



19%



22%


ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company purchased 2,913 net royalty acres for $13,310,340 and sold 5,197 net royalty acres at an average price of $57 per acre.











Bakken/




































Three



Arkoma
























SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total


During Three Months Ended 6/30/21:





































Net Mineral Acres Purchased



1,819




47




-




-




-




-




308




23




2,197


Net Royalty Acres Purchased



2,420




61




-




-




-




-




398




34




2,913


   Price per Net Royalty Acre


$

4,455



$

1,624




-




-




-




-



$

5,955



$

1,754



$

4,570


Net Mineral Acres Sold



-




-




-




-




2,857




-




-




32




2,889


Net Royalty Acres Sold



-




-




-




-




5,165




-




-




32




5,197


   Price per Net Royalty Acre



-




-




-




-



$

55




-




-



$

391



$

57


THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Aug. 5, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13720096.

FINANCIAL RESULTS


Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020


Revenues:






Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

10,899,820



$

3,517,561



$

25,670,624



$

18,329,017


Lease bonuses and rental income


259,152




22,996




319,139




572,787


Gains (losses) on derivative contracts


(5,487,483)




(838,282)




(8,089,662)




2,415,401


Gain on asset sales


270,070




3,108




313,595




3,275,996




5,941,559




2,705,383




18,213,696




24,593,201


Costs and expenses:
















Lease operating expenses


1,064,989




1,147,948




3,100,052




3,871,818


Transportation, gathering and marketing


1,538,174




956,653




4,138,653




3,696,282


Production taxes


596,858




134,249




1,316,038




835,284


Depreciation, depletion and amortization


2,137,707




2,464,568




6,176,173




8,793,787


Provision for impairment


45,855




358,826




45,855




29,904,528


Interest expense


220,439




241,191




790,202




958,429


General and administrative


2,275,104




1,908,790




6,065,677




6,306,479


Other expense (income)


235,027




(73,687)




136,083




(44,551)


 Total costs and expenses


8,114,153




7,138,538




21,768,733




54,322,056


Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes


(2,172,594)




(4,433,155)




(3,555,037)




(29,728,855)


















Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(816,000)




(877,940)




(1,102,000)




(7,610,940)


















Net income (loss)

$

(1,356,594)



$

(3,555,215)



$

(2,453,037)



$

(22,117,915)


















































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

(0.05)



$

(0.21)



$

(0.10)



$

(1.34)


















Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
















Common shares


28,117,199




16,403,243




24,308,185




16,375,736


Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares


192,059




141,799




174,454




152,500




28,309,258




16,545,042




24,482,639




16,528,236


















Dividends declared per share of
















common stock and paid in period

$

0.01



$

0.01



$

0.03



$

0.09


















 

Balance Sheets



June 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2020


Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,908,500



$

10,690,395


Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0


5,114,387




2,943,220


allowance for uncollectable accounts)








Refundable income taxes


2,379,756




3,805,227


Other


480,600




351,088


Total current assets


10,883,243




17,789,930










Properties and equipment at cost, based on








   successful efforts accounting:








Producing natural gas and oil properties


323,187,303




324,886,491


Non-producing natural gas and oil properties


32,894,588




18,993,814


Other


681,125




582,444




356,763,016




344,462,749


Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


(259,018,926)




(263,590,801)


Net properties and equipment


97,744,090




80,871,948










Operating lease right-of-use assets


628,617




690,316


Other, net


558,659




669,641


Total assets

$

109,814,609



$

100,021,835










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

1,173,258



$

997,637


Derivative contracts, net


6,754,328




281,942


Current portion of operating lease liability


130,973




127,108


Accrued liabilities and other


1,324,482




1,297,363


Short-term debt


-




1,750,000


Total current liabilities


9,383,041




4,454,050










Long-term debt


19,900,000




27,000,000


Deferred income taxes, net


212,007




1,329,007


Asset retirement obligations


2,845,919




2,897,522


Derivative contracts, net


1,354,174




425,705


Operating lease liability, net of current portion


822,907




921,625










Total liabilities


34,518,048




37,027,909










Stockholders' equity:








Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 36,000,500








shares authorized and 30,200,226 issued at June 30, 2021;








24,000,500 shares authorized and 22,647,306 issued at Sept. 30, 2020


503,136




377,304


Capital in excess of par value


25,844,372




10,649,611


Deferred directors' compensation


1,701,110




1,874,007


Retained earnings


53,033,376




56,244,100




81,081,994




69,145,022


Less treasury stock, at cost; 388,545 shares at June 30,








2021, and 411,487 shares at Sept. 30, 2020


(5,785,433)




(6,151,096)


Total stockholders' equity


75,296,561




62,993,926


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

109,814,609



$

100,021,835


 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020


Operating Activities



Net income (loss)

$

(2,453,037)



$

(22,117,915)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided








  by operating activities:








Depreciation, depletion and amortization


6,176,173




8,793,787


Impairment of producing properties


45,855




29,904,528


Provision for deferred income taxes


(1,117,000)




(6,158,000)


Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage


(316,541)




(567,975)


Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage


334,938




582,458


Net (gain) loss on sales of assets


(136,596)




(3,258,994)


Directors' deferred compensation expense


167,425




184,188


Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts


8,089,662




(2,415,401)


Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts


(688,807)




3,230,034


Restricted stock awards


542,674




619,812


Other


72,126




3,718


Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:








Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables


(2,134,395)




2,194,430


Other current assets


(89,957)




(121,635)


Accounts payable


209,014




31,755


Income taxes receivable


1,425,471




(134,908)


Other non-current assets


87,065




6,544


Accrued liabilities


26,263




(950,686)


Total adjustments


12,693,370




31,943,655


Net cash provided by operating activities


10,240,333




9,825,740










Investing Activities








Capital expenditures


(696,759)




(196,168)


Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests


(19,337,265)




(10,304,016)


Proceeds from sales of assets


533,371




3,457,500


Net cash provided (used) by investing activities


(19,500,653)




(7,042,684)










Financing Activities








Borrowings under Credit Facility


-




6,061,725


Payments of loan principal


(8,850,000)




(11,486,725)


Net proceeds from equity issuance


11,088,858




-


Purchases of treasury stock


(2,741)




(7,635)


Payments of dividends


(757,692)




(1,486,031)


Net cash provided (used) by financing activities


1,478,425




(6,918,666)










Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(7,781,895)




(4,135,610)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


10,690,395




6,160,691


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,908,500



$

2,025,081










Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities
















Additions to asset retirement obligations

$

-



$

4


















Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

23,794,178



$

10,335,534


Equity offering used for acquisitions


(3,718,000)




-


Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties








and equipment additions


(42,154)




164,650


Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

20,034,024



$

10,500,184


 

Derivative Contracts as of Aug. 1, 2021


Period












Collar Average



Collar Average


(Calendar Year)


Product


Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price


Remaining 2021


Natural Gas



1,193,500







$

2.38



$

3.07


Remaining 2021


Natural Gas



600,500



$

2.82










2022


Natural Gas



2,540,500







$

2.42



$

3.17


2022


Natural Gas



547,500



$

2.73










2023


Natural Gas



166,000







$

2.37



$

3.26


2023


Natural Gas



84,000



$

2.56





























Remaining 2021


Crude Oil



9,000







$

37.00



$

46.69


Remaining 2021


Crude Oil



55,000



$

40.75










2022


Crude Oil



68,500







$

40.25



$

50.35


2022


Crude Oil



59,000



$

41.51










Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:


Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months
Ended



Nine Months
Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020


Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,356,594)



$

(3,555,215)



$

(2,453,037)



$

(22,117,915)


Plus:
















    Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives


4,482,793




2,537,404




7,400,855




814,633


    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)


(816,000)




(877,940)




(1,102,000)




(7,610,940)


    Interest Expense


220,439




241,191




790,202




958,429


    DD&A


2,137,707




2,464,568




6,176,173




8,793,787


    Impairment


45,855




358,826




45,855




29,904,528


Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,714,200



$

1,168,834



$

10,858,048



$

10,742,522


Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Gain on Asset Sales Reconciliation 

Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales is defined as the adjusted EBITDA less gains on asset sales. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and of the resulting adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales for the periods indicated:


Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Second Quarter Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2021


Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,356,594)



$

(3,555,215)



$

(2,453,037)



$

(22,117,915)



$

(499,723)


Plus:




















    Unrealized (gains) losses




















    on derivatives


4,482,793




2,537,404




7,400,855




814,633




2,050,712


    Income Tax Expense




















 (Benefit)


(816,000)




(877,940)




(1,102,000)




(7,610,940)




(217,000)


    Interest Expense


220,439




241,191




790,202




958,429




267,865


    DD&A


2,137,707




2,464,568




6,176,173




8,793,787




1,777,817


Impairment


45,855




358,826




45,855




29,904,528




-


Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,714,200



$

1,168,834



$

10,858,048



$

10,742,522



$

3,379,671






















Less:




















Gain on asset sales


270,070




3,108




313,595




3,275,996




23,257


Loss on asset sales(1)


(238,827)




(4,345)




(248,301)




(11,849)




(5,681)


Adjusted EBITDA excluding




















Gain/loss on asset sales

$

4,682,957



$

1,170,071



$

10,792,754



$

7,478,375



$

3,362,095






















(1) Included in other expense (income) line item on the Company's Statements of Operations


Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:


TTM Ended



TTM Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020


Net Income (Loss)

$

(4,287,159)



$

(78,271,695)


Plus:








    Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives


9,788,013




1,031,998


    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)


(1,780,060)




(25,847,940)


    Interest Expense


1,118,561




1,402,387


    DD&A


8,696,169




15,169,665


    Impairment


45,855




106,728,865


Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,581,379



$

20,213,280










Debt

$

19,900,000



$

30,000,000


Debt/Adjusted EBITDA


1.47




1.48


Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation 

Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:


Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months
Ended



Nine Months
Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020


Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,356,594)



$

(3,555,215)



$

(2,453,037)



$

(22,117,915)


Plus:
















Impairment


45,855




358,826




45,855




29,904,528


Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives


4,482,793




2,537,404




7,400,855




814,633


   Income Tax Expense (Benefit)


(816,000)




(877,940)




(1,102,000)




(7,610,940)


Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)

$

2,356,054



$

(1,536,925)



$

3,891,673



$

990,306


PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our ability to execute our business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on our properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; our ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which we invest; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting our properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-and-announces-dividend-payment-301349692.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PHX MINERALS INC.
04:26pPHX MINERALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04:21pPHX MINERALS : Earnings Flash (PHX) PHX MINERALS Posts Q3 Revenue $5.94M
MT
04:16pPHX MINERALS INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Dividend Pa..
PR
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of PHX Minerals Stock Adds to 90-Day Positive ..
MT
07/22PHX MINERALS : to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and Host Earning Ca..
PU
07/22PHX MINERALS INC. : To Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results And Host Earni..
PR
06/17PHX MINERALS : Northland Securities Adjusts Panhandle Oil and Gas PT to $4.50 Fr..
MT
06/16Certain Common Stock of PHX Minerals Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
05/19PHX MINERALS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14PHX MINERALS : Seaport Global Starts PHX Minerals at Buy, $4 Price Target
MT
More news