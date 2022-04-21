Log in
PHX MINERALS INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND HOST EARNINGS CALL ON MAY 10, 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 9, 2022, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EST on May 10, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the access code 13729283.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas.  Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-to-announce-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-results-and-host-earnings-call-on-may-10-2022-301530528.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.


© PRNewswire 2022
