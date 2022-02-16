Log in
    PHX   US69291A1007

PHX MINERALS INC.

(PHX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/16 10:29:13 am
2.425 USD   +1.68%
PHX MINERALS : 2021 Annual Report Details
PU
02/16PHX MINERALS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15TRANSCRIPT : PHX Minerals Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
PHX Minerals : 2021 Annual Report Details

02/16/2022 | 10:16am EST
2 0 2 1 A N N U A L R E P O R T

DEAR PHX SHAREHOLDERS,

Since my appointment as PHX's CEO in January 2020, we have regularly expounded to our shareholders about the new strategy on which we embarked at that time. To date, we have successfully maneuvered through some very rough water and successfully executed on the stated mineral only strategy. In my shareholder letter to you last year, I projected that 2021 would be a positive inflexion point for the company going forward to build shareholder value.

During fiscal year 2021, we have materially improved our financial strength through paying down our debt by $11.25 million or 39% to end the fiscal year with a balance of $17.5 million.

This represents our objective of 1.17x trailing 12 months ("TTM") debt to adjusted EBITDA. More significantly, we now have the ability to allocate virtually all of our free operating cash flow toward our main growth strategy of acquiring minerals in our core areas of focus.

Integral to our improved financial strength, we established a new banking relationship with Independent Bank in September 2021 with an initial borrowing base of $27.5 million. This move, along with the execution of our mineral acquisition strategy, has already produced benefits with a borrowing base redetermination increase to $32.0 million announced in December 2021. This further improves our liquidity with the current amount debt outstanding of $20.0 million representing 63% of the stated borrowing base.

In fiscal year 2021, we successfully closed a total of approximately $30.0 million in mineral and royalty acquisitions focused in the Southern SCOOP primarily under Continental Resources and the Haynesville under several reputable and active operators, including Aethon and Comstock. As a result of these acquisitions, we have grown our royalty production 25% on a year over year basis in fiscal year 2021. To date in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, we have closed on an additional $16 million in acquisitions (15% in the same Southern SCOOP, 85% in the Haynesville).

As part of our stated strategy, we intend to continually high grade our asset base by selling

our higher cost, lower margin working interest wells and redeploying the proceeds into higher margin minerals in our core areas of focus. In fiscal years 2021 and 2022, we have divested of approximately

800 non-operated working interest wells for total proceeds received of approximately $5.0 million in cash and reduced our asset retirement obligation ("ARO") by approximately $900,000. We have immediately redeployed the proceeds from those divestitures into mineral acquisitions in the Southern SCOOP and Haynesville. As we continue to execute our corporate strategy, our objective is to more than offset the production volumes lost through declining and divested working interest wells with growing royalty production volumes from our active mineral acquisition efforts.

To summarize our results in fiscal year 2021 and through the first fiscal quarter of 2022, we:

  1. reduced debt by 39% and achieved our goal for a TTM debt/EBITDA of 1.17x,
  2. improved liquidity by entering into a relationship with Independent Bank and increasing our borrowing base,
  3. closed approximately $30 million in mineral and royalty acquisitions,
  4. grew our royalty production 25% on a year over year basis, and
  5. divested of Legacy non-op working interest wells realizing $5.0 million in proceeds and eliminating $900,000 in ARO from the balance sheet.

This represents the inflexion point for 2021 that we discussed in my shareholder letter to you last year. We are financially a much stronger company with an improving asset base. With the momentum we have already achieved over the last 24 months, we are confident that fiscal year 2022 will reflect even greater success in driving shareholder value through increased royalty production volumes and improving cash

flow margins.

Chad L. Stephens

CEO and President

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

FOR THE TRANSITION PERIOD FROM

TO

Commission File Number 001-31759

PHX MINERALS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

OKLAHOMA

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

73-1055775

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Valliance Bank Tower, Suite 1100, 1601 NW Expressway

Oklahoma City, OK

73118

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (405) 948-1560

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.01666 par value

PHX

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. YES NO Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES NO

The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant, computed by using the $2.87 per share closing price of registrant's Class A Common Stock, as reported by the New York Stock Exchange at March 31, 2021, was $63,165,371.

The number of shares of Registrant's Class A Common Stock outstanding as of December 10, 2021, was 32,970,819.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Portions of the definitive Proxy Statement of PHX Minerals Inc. (to be filed no later than 120 days after September 30, 2021) relating to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 1, 2022, are incorporated into Part III of this Form 10-K.

T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S

Page

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Glossary of Certain Terms

PART I

Item 1

Business

1

Item 1A

Risk Factors

6

Item 1B

Staff Comments

20

Item 2

Properties

20

Item 3

Legal Proceedings

27

Item 4

Mine Safety Disclosures

27

PART II

Item 5

Market for Common Equity, Related Shareholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

28

Item 6

Reserved

30

Item 7

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

31

Item 7A

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

45

Item 8

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

46

Item 9

Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure

80

Item 9A

Controls and Procedures

80

Item 9B

Other Information

81

Item 9C

Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections

81

PART III

Item 10-14

Incorporated by Reference to Proxy Statement

82

PART IV

Item 15

Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules

83

Item 16

Form 10-K Summary

84

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PHX Minerals Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 15:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
