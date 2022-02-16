PHX Minerals : 2021 Annual Report Details

DEAR PHX SHAREHOLDERS,

Since my appointment as PHX's CEO in January 2020, we have regularly expounded to our shareholders about the new strategy on which we embarked at that time. To date, we have successfully maneuvered through some very rough water and successfully executed on the stated mineral only strategy. In my shareholder letter to you last year, I projected that 2021 would be a positive inflexion point for the company going forward to build shareholder value.

During fiscal year 2021, we have materially improved our financial strength through paying down our debt by $11.25 million or 39% to end the fiscal year with a balance of $17.5 million.

This represents our objective of 1.17x trailing 12 months ("TTM") debt to adjusted EBITDA. More significantly, we now have the ability to allocate virtually all of our free operating cash flow toward our main growth strategy of acquiring minerals in our core areas of focus.

Integral to our improved financial strength, we established a new banking relationship with Independent Bank in September 2021 with an initial borrowing base of $27.5 million. This move, along with the execution of our mineral acquisition strategy, has already produced benefits with a borrowing base redetermination increase to $32.0 million announced in December 2021. This further improves our liquidity with the current amount debt outstanding of $20.0 million representing 63% of the stated borrowing base.

In fiscal year 2021, we successfully closed a total of approximately $30.0 million in mineral and royalty acquisitions focused in the Southern SCOOP primarily under Continental Resources and the Haynesville under several reputable and active operators, including Aethon and Comstock. As a result of these acquisitions, we have grown our royalty production 25% on a year over year basis in fiscal year 2021. To date in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, we have closed on an additional $16 million in acquisitions (15% in the same Southern SCOOP, 85% in the Haynesville).

As part of our stated strategy, we intend to continually high grade our asset base by selling