PHX Minerals : 2021 Annual Report Details

Valliance Bank Tower, Suite 1100, 1601 NW Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK
73118
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (405) 948-1560
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.01666 par value
PHX
New York Stock Exchange
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. YES ☐ NO ☒ Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. YES ☐ NO ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES ☒ NO ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). YES ☒ NO ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☒
Smaller reporting company
☒
☐
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES ☐ NO ☒
The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant, computed by using the $2.87 per share closing price of registrant's Class A Common Stock, as reported by the New York Stock Exchange at March 31, 2021, was $63,165,371.
The number of shares of Registrant's Class A Common Stock outstanding as of December 10, 2021, was 32,970,819.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
Portions of the definitive Proxy Statement of PHX Minerals Inc. (to be filed no later than 120 days after September 30, 2021) relating to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 1, 2022, are incorporated into Part III of this Form 10-K.