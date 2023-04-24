Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PHX Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHX   US69291A1007

PHX MINERALS INC.

(PHX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00:21 2023-04-24 am EDT
2.655 USD   +0.95%
PHX Minerals Inc. to Announce Quarterly Financial Results on May 9 and Host Earnings Call on May 10

04/24/2023 | 09:31am EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. EDT on May 10, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the conference call will be available for 14 days by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the access code 13738368. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the PHX website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

About PHX Minerals Inc. 

PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-to-announce-quarterly-financial-results-on-may-9-and-host-earnings-call-on-may-10-301805487.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.


© PRNewswire 2023
