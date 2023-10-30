Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. for 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share for each Physicians Realty common share is fair to Physicians Realty shareholders. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Physicians Realty shareholders will own approximately 23% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Physicians Realty shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Physicians Realty and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Physicians Realty shareholders; (2) determine whether Healthpeak is underpaying for Physicians Realty; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Physicians Realty shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Physicians Realty shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

