    DOC   US71943U1043

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST

(DOC)
November Investor Presentation

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
Investor Presentation

November 2021

This document may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, the possible expansion of the company's portfolio; the sale of properties; the performance of its operators/tenants and properties; its ability to enter into agreements with new viable tenants for vacant space or for properties that the company takes back from financially troubled tenants, if any; its occupancy rates; its ability to acquire, develop and/or manage properties; the ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international expansion and operations; its ability to make distributions to shareholders; its policies and plans regarding investments, financings and other matters; its tax status as a real estate investment trust; its critical accounting policies; its ability to appropriately balance the use of debt and equity; its ability to access capital markets or other sources of funds; its ability to meet its earnings guidance; and its ability to finance and complete, and the effect of, future acquisitions. When the company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The company's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the unknown duration and economic, operational, and financial impacts of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and variants, including the Delta variant and any future variants which may emerge, and the actions taken by governmental authorities in connection with the pandemic on the company's business; material differences between actual results and the assumptions, projections and estimates of occupancy rates, rental rates, operating expenses and required capital expenditures; the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including the availability and cost of capital; issues facing the healthcare industry, including compliance with, and changes to, regulations and payment policies, responding to government investigations and punitive settlements and operators'/tenants' difficulty in cost-effectively obtaining and maintaining adequate liability and other insurance; changes in financing terms; competition within the healthcare, seniors housing and life science industries; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of operators/tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent and repay loans; the company's ability to complete, successfully integrate, operate, or manage the pending acquisitions described in this document; the company's ability to transition or sell facilities with profitable results; the failure to make new investments as and when anticipated; acts of God affecting the company's properties, including extreme weather; the company's ability to re-lease space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the failure of closings to occur as and when anticipated, including the receipt of third-party approvals and healthcare licenses without unexpected delays or conditions; the company's ability to timely reinvest sale proceeds at similar rates to assets sold; operator/tenant or joint venture partner bankruptcies or insolvencies; the cooperation of joint venture partners; government regulations affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; regulatory approval and market acceptance of the products and technologies of life science tenants; liability or contract claims by or against operators/tenants; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and the integration of multi-property acquisitions; environmental laws affecting the company's properties; changes in rules or practices governing the company's financial reporting; the movement of U.S. and foreign currency exchange rates; and legal and operational matters, including real estate investment trust qualification and key management personnel recruitment and retention. Finally, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

The presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe to or acquire, securities of DOC, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, inducement or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

1

The DOC Investment Thesis

Who We Are

DOC is a self-managed healthcare REIT focused on the selective acquisition and management of high-quality medical office facilities leased to leading health systems

Experienced Management Team

Management's long-standing health system relationships provide a strategic advantage in any MOB market

Unmatched Focus on Tenant Credit

Dedicated credit department provides for robust monitoring of portfolio financial health, with systematic recurring financial statement review of each of the Portfolio's Top 150 tenants by GLA

A Portfolio for the Future of Healthcare

DOC's portfolio is balanced between on- and off-campus outpatient facilities leased to leading healthcare systems that will continue to benefit as procedures move to more efficient sites of care

Proven Cash Flow Growth

Long-term leases with top quality tenants and careful CapEx management have enabled DOC to achieve historical cash flow growth that outpaces its peers

$5.1bn Healthcare Real Estate Portfolio

275 Assets

96% of Cash NOI from MOBs

52,900 sf Average Asset Size

89% Health System Affiliated (GLA)

95% Leased

64% Investment Grade Tenancy(1)

Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center | Dallas, TX

All values as of September 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

(1) Consolidated assets only, by GLA. Includes parent ratings where

2

appropriate plus tenancy attributable to Northside Hospital (non-rated

entity due to no outstanding public debt).

Management Team

John Thomas

President and Chief • Former EVP- Medical Facilities Group for Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE: WELL); $5.8 billion portfolio

Executive Officer, Trustee

• Former SVP and General Counsel for Baylor Healthcare System from 2000 to 2005

Jeff Theiler

EVP - Chief Financial • Former lead Health Care and Lab Space Equity Research Analyst at Green Street Advisors

Officer

• Former real estate investment banker at Lehman Brothers and Bank of America

Deeni Taylor

EVP - Chief Investment • Former EVP of Duke Realty from 2006 to 2015

Officer

• Former EVP and Chief Strategy Officer for St. Vincent Health

Mark Theine

EVP - Asset & Investment • Former co-manager of Ziegler Healthcare Real Estate portfolio from 2005 to 2013 Management

John Lucey

Chief Accounting & Administrative Officer

  • Former Director of Financial Reporting with Assisted Living Concepts, Inc. (NYSE: ALC)
  • Former Manager of Financial Reporting and Division Controller for enterprises including Case New Holland, Monster Worldwide, Inc., Alterra Healthcare Corporation (now Brookdale Living Communities, NYSE: BKD)

Laurie Becker

Amy Hall

Daniel Klein

Bradley Page, Esq.

SVP - Controller

SVP - Leasing &

SVP - Deputy Chief

SVP - General

Physician Strategy

Investment Officer

Counsel

3

A Portfolio for the Future of Healthcare

The DOC Portfolio has been built

Tenant Specialty Distribution

with an unmatched emphasis on

Top Ten Medical Specialties(1)

MOB Portfolio

On / Adjacent

Off Campus

investment grade tenants occupying

assets best positioned to capitalize on

1

Oncology / Hematology

13%

18%

9%

healthcare's continuing transition to

2

Ambulatory Surgery Center

10%

8%

12%

outpatient sites of care

3

Primary Care

10%

9%

11%

4

Orthopaedics

9%

4%

13%

5

Imaging Center / Radiology

5%

3%

7%

6

Cardiology

4%

5%

3%

7

Ophthalmology

4%

2%

5%

8

Obstetrics / Gynecology

4%

5%

2%

9

PT / OT

3%

3%

3%

10

Neurology / Neuro-Surgery

2%

2%

1%

8 C1TY BLVD MOB | Nashville, TN

Property Type (2)

Campus Distribution(2)

Investment Grade Tenancy (2)

98%

2%

38%

52%

64%

36%

10%

Gwinnett Physicians Center | Lawrenceville, GA

Medical Office

Hospital

On-Campus

Off / Affiliated

Not Affiliated

IG

Non-IG

  1. Top specialty exposure for DOC Consolidated MOBs only, by ABR
  2. Represents DOC Consolidated Portfolio as a % of GLA. Parent rating used where appropriate.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Physicians Realty Trust published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
