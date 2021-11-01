Log in
    DOC   US71943U1043

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST

(DOC)
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Inaugural 2021 GRESB Survey Rating

11/01/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Recognized for Green Star designation and score of 75 in GRESB Real Estate Assessment

In its first year of submission to GRESB, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) earned a score of 75 in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, outperforming the international average of 73 out of 100. In addition, the Company received a Green Star designation, awarded to submitters achieving scores of 50+ on GRESB’s implementation and measurement of the management & policy sections.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of real estate and infrastructure portfolios worldwide, providing clarity and insights to financial markets on complex sustainability topics. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in asset investments’ sustainability performance and align with international reporting frameworks, goals, and emerging regulations.

“This year, participation in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment jumped an impressive 24% to 1,520 portfolios across the globe,” shared Charles van Thiel, Director of Real Estate at GRESB. “The industry continues to make impressive strides, deepening its commitment to ESG transparency and focusing on improving sustainability performance.”

“At Physicians Realty Trust, we are committed to creating sustainable investments to drive long-term value for our shareholders and community stakeholders,” said John T. Thomas, the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the results of our first-year submission to GRESB as it reaffirms the progress we are making in our long-term commitment to Invest in better® for our stakeholders, our communities, and our planet.”

Learn more about DOC’s ESG efforts at https://www.docreit.com/responsibility.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company’s results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.


© Business Wire 2021
