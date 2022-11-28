Physicians Realty Trust : November Investor Presentation
Investor Presentation | November 2022
This document may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, the possible expansion of the company's portfolio; the sale of properties; the performance of its operators/tenants and properties; its ability to enter into agreements with new viable tenants for vacant space or for properties that the company takes back from financially troubled tenants, if any; its occupancy rates; its ability to acquire, develop and/or manage properties; the ability to successfully manage the risks associated with international expansion and operations; its ability to make distributions to shareholders; its policies and plans regarding investments, financings and other matters; its tax status as a real estate investment trust; its critical accounting policies; its ability to appropriately balance the use of debt and equity; its ability to access capital markets or other sources of funds; its ability to meet its earnings guidance; and its ability to finance and complete, and the effect of, future acquisitions. When the company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The company's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the unknown duration and economic, operational, and financial impacts of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and variants, including the Delta variant and any future variants which may emerge, and the actions taken by governmental authorities in connection with the pandemic on the company's business; material differences between actual results and the assumptions, projections and estimates of occupancy rates, rental rates, operating expenses and required capital expenditures; the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including the availability and cost of capital; issues facing the healthcare industry, including compliance with, and changes to, regulations and payment policies, responding to government investigations and punitive settlements and operators'/tenants' difficulty in cost-effectively obtaining and maintaining adequate liability and other insurance; changes in financing terms; competition within the healthcare, seniors housing and life science industries; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of operators/tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent and repay loans; the company's ability to complete, successfully integrate, operate, or manage the pending acquisitions described in this document; the company's ability to transition or sell facilities with profitable results; the failure to make new investments as and when anticipated; acts of God affecting the company's properties, including extreme weather; the company's ability to re-lease space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the failure of closings to occur as and when anticipated, including the receipt of third-party approvals and healthcare licenses without unexpected delays or conditions; the company's ability to timely reinvest sale proceeds at similar rates to assets sold; operator/tenant or joint venture partner bankruptcies or insolvencies; the cooperation of joint venture partners; government regulations affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; regulatory approval and market acceptance of the products and technologies of life science tenants; liability or contract claims by or against operators/tenants; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and the integration of multi-property acquisitions; environmental laws affecting the company's properties; changes in rules or practices governing the company's financial reporting; the movement of U.S. and foreign currency exchange rates; and legal and operational matters, including real estate investment trust qualification and key management personnel recruitment and retention. Finally, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
The presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe to or acquire, securities of DOC, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, inducement or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.
Dedicated Owner of Class-A Medical Office Facilities
DOC Portfolio
290
97%
89%
95%
66%
Assets Owned
of NOI from MOBs
On-Campus / Affiliated (% ABR)
Portfolio Leased Rate
IG Tenancy(1)
Consolidated Assets
Unconsolidated Assets
Note: Unless otherwise stated, Portfolio figures are as of September 30, 2022.
(1) Consolidated assets only. Parent rating used where appropriate. Includes
6% of Leased GLA from tenants without public debt outstanding that attain
an Investment Grade Rating per DOC's internal Credit Model.
American Healthcare Landscape
DOC is well positioned to capitalize on longstanding healthcare trends: As the American healthcare system grows to serve a
rapidly aging population, health providers are consolidating and the delivery of care is transitioning to the outpatient venue
US National Health Expenditures ($bn)
% of US Physicians Employed by a Hospital or Corporate Entity
$6,751
$4,124
$5,231
2022
73.9%
$3,164
2021
69.3%
$2,589
$2,026
2020
64.5%
$1,366
2019
62.2%
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2025e
2030e
Inpatient Days vs Outpatient Visits (per 1,000 Population)
700
2,400
InpatientDays
600
2,200
OutpatientVisits
500
2,000
400
1,800
300
1,600
200
1,400
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
Outpatient
Inpatient
MOB Construction Starts // On vs Off Campus
72%
57%
43%
28%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Off Campus
On Campus
Sources: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Physicians Advocacy
Institute, Kaiser Family Foundation, RevistaMed
Focus on Investment Quality
Portfolio Comparison
97%
91%
% Income
39%
23%
21%
from MOB
DOC
HR
PEAK
WELL
VTR
66%
62%
56%
Portfolio
39%
42%
Operating
Margin
DOC
HR
PEAK
WELL
VTR
66%
45%
43%
Investment
Grade
Tenancy(1)
N/R
N/R
(% GLA)
DOC
HR
PEAK
WELL
VTR
95%
90%
95%
92%
Leased Rate
89%
(MOB Only)
DOC
HR
PEAK
WELL
VTR
DOC Credit Team Influence
Investments
• Tenant Credit Criteria represent 50% of DOC's
quantitative "Asset Quality" scorecard
Leasing
• Credit department evaluates prospective tenant
creditworthiness, influencing requests for security
deposits, personal guarantees, and letters of credit
Key component of Lease Assignment process, ensuring Asset Management continued security of DOC's lease interest in the event
of tenant M&A
Financial visibility serves as an early warning of potential tenant distress, directly contributing to DOC's best-in-class collections during the COVID pandemic
Visibility is attained via lease-level reporting requirements and proactive analysis of commercial claim volumes
Financial Visibility
DOC Tenant Financial Visibility (% GLA)
88%98%
70%
4Q17 4Q19 3Q22
Source: Portfolio Comparison attributes per peer filings as of September 30, 2022.
Consolidated assets only, represents direct leases to IG entities and their direct
subsidiaries. DOC figure includes 6% of Leased GLA from tenants without public
debt outstanding that attain an Investment Grade Rating per DOC's internal Credit Model. PEAK / WELL / VTR ratings reported for MOB only.
