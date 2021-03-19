Log in
PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST

(DOC)
Physicians Realty Trust : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/19/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 31st consecutive quarterly dividend. “We’ve continued to execute upon our strategy of investing in strategically located, hospital-affiliated facilities, creating clean, safe, and professionally-managed settings for excellence in patient care. We believe our strategy best anticipates the future of health care delivery and will continue to drive opportunities for growth. We look forward to discussing our first quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for May 5, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on April 16, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on April 2, 2021.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on May 5, 2021, and will hold a conference call on this day at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust First Quarter Earnings Call or passcode 13717583. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning May 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET until June 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13717583. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning May 5, 2021, the Company’s supplemental information package for the first quarter 2021 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by the Company with the Commission on February 26, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
