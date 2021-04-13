Physicians Realty Trust : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company,” the “Trust,” “we,” “our” and “us”), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, is proud to announce that we have earned a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“This recognition is a testament to the long-time commitment we have made to elevating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across all facets of our business,” said John Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer. “At DOC, we have long believed that we have a responsibility to make a difference in the lives of our team members, investors, health care partners, and those who visit our properties, while also contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come. While we celebrate today’s announcement, we recognize that it is not the culmination of our efforts, but another important step forward as we continue to invest in better for our communities and be leaders in ESG performance within the health care real estate industry.”

Earning an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award distinguishes corporate energy management programs and is the highest level of EPA recognition. Partners must perform at a superior level of energy management, demonstrate best practices across the organization, prove organization-wide energy savings, and communicate the benefits of ENERGY STAR. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

As an ENERGY STAR partner since 2014, DOC has made an ongoing and long-term commitment to incorporate better environmental impact principles into our business thoughtfully and responsibly. In 2020, those efforts were highlighted by the publication of our inaugural ESG report (https://www.docreit.com/esg/), which detailed our implementation of a comprehensive, three-year commitment to reduce energy, emissions, and water usage by 10% over our 2018 base year, as well as a 10% increase in waste diversion. DOC has also made great strides in working with our health care partners to pursue low- or no-cost economic efficiencies across our portfolio, while leveraging an expanding array of building data – including utilizing ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager – to prioritize capital improvement projects with the greatest environmental and financial impact.

ENERGY STAR award winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/impacts

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

