Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Physiomics Plc    PYC   GB00BDR6W943

PHYSIOMICS PLC

(PYC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/17 04:35:15 am
5.5 GBX   +1.85%
03:42aPhysiomics Stock Soars 11% on Signing 2021 Projects With Merck
MT
10/16Physiomics Wins Contracts With Existing Customers
DJ
03/10PHYSIOMICS : NIHR i4i award
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Physiomics : Says Merck Has Committed to Projects Worth a Total GBP270,000

12/17/2020 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe

Physiomics PLC said Thursday that its existing client Merck KGaA has committed to an initial tranche of projects for 2021, with an aggregate value of 270,000 pounds ($364,743).

The U.K. oncology drug development consultancy said the projects are expected to be completed within the first six to eight months of 2021, and will span a range of drug targets and treatment types across both pre-clinical and clinical settings.

Further contracts are expected to be signed with Merck in 2021, bringing the anticipated revenue from the client to at least that seen in prior years, Physiomics said. This initial order is already greater than the GBP250,000 announced in December 2019 and management expect its strong relationship with Merck to continue.

"These initial contracts for 2021, provide a great base upon which to build and we expect further projects to be signed over the course of the full year," Chief Executive Jim Millen said.

Shares at 0918 GMT were up 0.25 pence, or 5%, at 5.65 pence.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 0437ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA 0.47% 137.65 Delayed Quote.30.04%
PHYSIOMICS PLC 1.85% 5.5 Delayed Quote.56.52%
All news about PHYSIOMICS PLC
03:42aPhysiomics Stock Soars 11% on Signing 2021 Projects With Merck
MT
10/16Physiomics Wins Contracts With Existing Customers
DJ
03/10PHYSIOMICS : NIHR i4i award
PU
03/03PHYSIOMICS : Awarded two further contracts by Bicycle
PU
2019PHYSIOMICS : Contract award
PU
2019PHYSIOMICS : Merck Contracts
PU
2019PHYSIOMICS : Dispatch of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,00 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net income 2021 -0,07 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -77,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,26 M 7,09 M 7,12 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart PHYSIOMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Physiomics Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHYSIOMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Simon Millen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Bernard Harper Non-Executive Chairman
Christophe D. Chassagnole Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Louis Clayden Finance Director & Secretary
Charmaine Fraser Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHYSIOMICS PLC56.52%7
MODERNA, INC.600.56%58 256
LONZA GROUP AG53.23%45 354
CELLTRION, INC.95.30%44 045
SEAGEN INC.73.03%35 344
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.59%33 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ