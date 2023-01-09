Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Physiomics Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYC   GB00BDR6W943

PHYSIOMICS PLC

(PYC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:15 2023-01-09 am EST
5.735 GBX   +85.00%
06:28aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: musicMagpie flies; video game shares fall
AN
06:16aPhysiomics shares jump on dosing tool study findings
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Summary 
Summary

Physiomics shares jump on dosing tool study findings

01/09/2023 | 06:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Physiomics PLC on Monday hailed new opportunities in the emerging personalised dosing space, following the completion of its Partner study.

Physiomics is a London-based oncology consultancy, which uses mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalised medicine solutions.

Physiomics shares jumped 87% to 5.81 pence each in London on Monday morning.

The Partner study, which has now finished, was an observational trial run by the Portsmouth Technology Trials Unit.

Physiomics is using data from the trial to support the development of a personalised dosing tool for docetaxel in prostate cancer.

Funded by a GBP150,000 grant from the National Institute for Health Research, the study did not directly involve the use of the tool itself, but focused on collecting key data from prostate cancer patients treated with docetaxel to validate the tool.

Analysis of trial data has confirmed the ability of the tool to predict levels and timing of episodes of low white blood cell count associated with use of docetaxel, Physiomics said.

It added that there was evidence to suggest the tool could be used to predict the effect of granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, a drug commonly used to increase white blood cell count during chemotherapy.

"I believe that the Partner study, as the culmination of several years of grant funded work, offers a significant opportunity for Physiomics to engage in the emerging personalised dosing space, either alone or in partnership with other complementary technologies," said Chief Executive Officer Jim Millen.

"We'll be actively following up the areas noted above and will provide an update to shareholders before the end of Q1 2023."

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

