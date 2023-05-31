Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Physiomics Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYC   GB00BDR6W943

PHYSIOMICS PLC

(PYC)
  Report
2023-05-31
1.885 GBX   -12.33%
06:58aPhysiomics to work with University of Sheffield on cancer research
AN
02:00aPhysiomics plc Announces Collaboration with the University of Sheffield
CI
05/23Physiomics shares drop after it cuts full-year guidance
AN
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Physiomics to work with University of Sheffield on cancer research

05/31/2023 | 06:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - Physiomics PLC on Wednesday said it will collaborate with the University of Sheffield on research into an insect model of cancer treatment.

Physiomics is a London-based oncology consultancy, which uses mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalised medicine solutions.

It said the Drosophila melanogaster cancer treatment model could be used to screen potential new drugs prior to pre-clinical testing in more traditional mouse models of cancer.

This new approach "could important insights into the development of new cancer therapies as well as potentially reduce the number of pre-clinical animals involved in the drug development process", Physiomics said.

Physiomics said the project is expected to be concluded over the next two months, with a longer-term collaboration currently under discussion.

"We are delighted to have been selected by The University of Sheffield to support this highly innovative research program with our analytical and modelling capabilities," Physiomics Chief Executive Officer Jim Millen.

"We look forward to working with [principal investigator Kyra] Campbell and her colleagues and believe that both our analytical capabilities, as well as our contacts and experience within the pharmaceutical industry, could add real value to the initiative.

Shares in Physiomics fell 12% to 1.89 pence each in London on Wednesday at midday

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 0,66 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net income 2023 -0,48 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2023 0,38 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2,09 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart PHYSIOMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Physiomics Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHYSIOMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Simon Millen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Louis Clayden Secretary & Head-Finance
Christophe D. Chassagnole Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charmaine Fraser Manager-Administration
Timothy Henry Corn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHYSIOMICS PLC-24.56%3
S&P GLOBAL, INC.7.71%116 873
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.04%58 862
RELX PLC8.61%58 342
MSCI, INC.1.34%37 743
WOLTERS KLUWER9.30%28 121
