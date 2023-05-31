Physiomics to work with University of Sheffield on cancer research

(Alliance News) - Physiomics PLC on Wednesday said it will collaborate with the University of Sheffield on research into an insect model of cancer treatment.

Physiomics is a London-based oncology consultancy, which uses mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalised medicine solutions.

It said the Drosophila melanogaster cancer treatment model could be used to screen potential new drugs prior to pre-clinical testing in more traditional mouse models of cancer.

This new approach "could important insights into the development of new cancer therapies as well as potentially reduce the number of pre-clinical animals involved in the drug development process", Physiomics said.

Physiomics said the project is expected to be concluded over the next two months, with a longer-term collaboration currently under discussion.

"We are delighted to have been selected by The University of Sheffield to support this highly innovative research program with our analytical and modelling capabilities," Physiomics Chief Executive Officer Jim Millen.

"We look forward to working with [principal investigator Kyra] Campbell and her colleagues and believe that both our analytical capabilities, as well as our contacts and experience within the pharmaceutical industry, could add real value to the initiative.

