Physiomics wins further contract from Bicycle Therapeutics

Physiomics PLC - London-based oncology consultancy, which uses mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalised medicine solutions - Gets a further contract from existing client Bicycle Therapeutics relating to an undisclosed programme. Expects this to be completed in Physiomics's current financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Millen says: "We are delighted that Bicycle has chosen us to support this new project. Physiomics has been working with Bicycle since 2019 and has been involved in various Bicycle programs spanning discovery through clinical development. We look forward to working with this valued client once again."

This comes after a contract with Cancer Research UK, which was awarded in January, to conduct analyses of a blood cancer treatment.

Current stock price: 4.03 pence each, down 4.1% on Friday around midday in London

12-month change: down 6.3%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.