  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. PhytoHealth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4108   TW0004108006

PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION

(4108)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
18.05 TWD   -0.55%
07/05PHYTOHEALTH : is invited to Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities
PU
05/24PHYTOHEALTH : Important resolutions of company's 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
05/10PhytoHealth Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PhytoHealth : BOD approve the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PhytoHealth Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:18:02
Subject 
 PhytoHealth BOD approve the 2022 second quarter
consolidated financial report
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):67,853
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):29,377
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-69,251
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):-60,001
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):-60,001
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-46,958
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):-0.24
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,363,140
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):65,655
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,899,610
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

PhytoHealth Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 169 M - -
Net income 2021 -77,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 585 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2020 37,0x
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 76,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chien Hsin Cheng President & Director
Li Feng Yeh Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cheng Chia Li Chairman
H. C. Cheng Director-Medical Affairs
C. F. Cheng Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION-22.53%119
CSL LIMITED1.69%99 686
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-0.33%49 292
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.10%40 173
BIOGEN INC.-9.05%31 571
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-22.19%22 977