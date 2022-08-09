PhytoHealth : BOD approve the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):67,853
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):29,377
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-69,251
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-60,001
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-60,001
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-46,958
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):-0.24
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,363,140
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):65,655
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,899,610
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None