Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. PhytoHealth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4108   TW0004108006

PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION

(4108)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PhytoHealth : Public announcement of the progress of company's committed items at the time when stock was listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange.

01/10/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PhytoHealth Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 15:20:43
Subject 
 Public announcement of the progress of
company's committed items at the time when stock was
listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:PhytoHealth Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:NA
6.Content of the report:NA
7.Cause of occurrence:
(1)As requested by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation's letter No.0970015839
   issued on Jun.18,2008.
(2)Committed items:
   When the company makes public disclosure of its financial statements in
   accordance with Securities and Exchange Act, it should also make public
   announcement of clinical development progress on anti-osteoporosis PH3
   to help the investors understand the actual status of new drug R&D.
   At the same time, should be given indicating the pages of the company
   prospectus notewhere the workflow of different stages of new drug R&D.
   Progress:Full compliance.R&D progress of  anti-osteoporosis PH3 was
   publicly announced;the most recent announcement was made
   on November 9, 2021.
8.Countermeasures:NA
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

PhytoHealth Corporation published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION
02:28aPHYTOHEALTH : Public announcement of the progress of company's committed items at the time..
PU
2021PHYTOHEALTH : Announcement of the financial information of November 2021
PU
2021Announcement of the financial information of October 2021
PU
2021The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021
PU
2021Public announcement of the company's current R&D progress on anti-osteoporosis.
PU
2021PhytoHealth Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Phytohealth Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021PhytoHealth Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021PhytoHealth Corporation Announces Current R&D Progress on Anti-Osteoporosis
CI
2021PhytoHealth Corporation Announces Change of Research and Development Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91,8 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
Net income 2020 -88,2 M -3,19 M -3,19 M
Net cash 2020 743 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -46,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 429 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 23,1x
EV / Sales 2020 37,0x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float -
Chart PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PhytoHealth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chien Hsin Cheng President & Director
Li Feng Yeh Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cheng Chia Li Chairman
H. C. Cheng Director-Medical Affairs
C. F. Cheng Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHYTOHEALTH CORPORATION-4.29%160
CSL LIMITED-2.86%96 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.53%46 413
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.75%43 631
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-3.05%34 167