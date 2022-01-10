PhytoHealth : Public announcement of the progress of company's committed items at the time when stock was listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange.
01/10/2022 | 02:28am EST
Provided by: PhytoHealth Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/10
Time of announcement
15:20:43
Subject
Public announcement of the progress of
company's committed items at the time when stock was
listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Date of events
2022/01/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:PhytoHealth Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:NA
6.Content of the report:NA
7.Cause of occurrence:
(1)As requested by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation's letter No.0970015839
issued on Jun.18,2008.
(2)Committed items:
When the company makes public disclosure of its financial statements in
accordance with Securities and Exchange Act, it should also make public
announcement of clinical development progress on anti-osteoporosis PH3
to help the investors understand the actual status of new drug R&D.
At the same time, should be given indicating the pages of the company
prospectus notewhere the workflow of different stages of new drug R&D.
Progress:Full compliance.R&D progress of anti-osteoporosis PH3 was
publicly announced;the most recent announcement was made
on November 9, 2021.
8.Countermeasures:NA
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
