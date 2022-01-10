PhytoHealth : Public announcement of the progress of company's committed items at the time when stock was listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:PhytoHealth Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:NA 6.Content of the report:NA 7.Cause of occurrence: (1)As requested by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation's letter No.0970015839 issued on Jun.18,2008. (2)Committed items: When the company makes public disclosure of its financial statements in accordance with Securities and Exchange Act, it should also make public announcement of clinical development progress on anti-osteoporosis PH3 to help the investors understand the actual status of new drug R&D. At the same time, should be given indicating the pages of the company prospectus notewhere the workflow of different stages of new drug R&D. Progress:Full compliance.R&D progress of anti-osteoporosis PH3 was publicly announced;the most recent announcement was made on November 9, 2021. 8.Countermeasures:NA 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None