PI Industries Limited announced that Mr. Atanu Roy has joined as group chief information officer of the company with effect from September 1, 2023. Mr. Atanu Roy has over 28 years of extensive experience in building and implementing design thinking driven high business impact Enterprise Systems and analytics solutions across Pharmaceuticals, Process, Industrial, Consumer products, Automotive, HiTech and Engineering Industries. In his last assignment, he was with Biocon Group as Group CIO. Earlier he has been in leadership positions with Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, Hewlett Packard and PwC. Mr. Roy is a B.Tech.(Hons) from IIT Kharagpur, MBA from
IIM Calcutta and a PMI certified PMP.
PI Industries Limited Appoints Atanu Roy as Group Chief Information Officer
Today at 02:14 am
