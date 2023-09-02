PI Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of agro chemicals. The Company operates through two segments: Agro chemicals, and Pharma. The Agro chemicals segment includes Agchem exports (CSM) and Domestic Agri Brands. The Pharma segment comprises contract research and development, contract development and manufacturing of active. It also includes materials and intermediates used in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers services, such as research and development services, CSM services, distribution services. The research and development services comprise target, discovery, molecule design, library synthesis, lead optimization, biological evaluation and route synthesis. It also provides Shield (fungicide) and Londax Power (rice herbicide) products. It offers services in areas, such as contract research, process development, analytical method development, process safety data generation and detailed process engineering.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals