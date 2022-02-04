Log in
    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 07:57:52 am
2.782 EUR   -2.04%
07:49aItaly's Piaggio posts 27% rise in preliminary full-year revenues
RE
07:26aPIAGGIO GROUP : preliminary figures at 31 december 2021
PU
01/26PIAGGIO & C : Annual calendar of corporate events - 2022
PU
Italy's Piaggio posts 27% rise in preliminary full-year revenues

02/04/2022 | 07:49am EST
Piaggio Vespa logo seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Italian scooter maker Piaggio reported on Friday a 27% rise in its 2021 preliminary revenues, as the group gradually rebounds from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are witnessing a good increase in sales in all markets and this suggests a positive trend in revenues, despite the persisting challenges arising from continuous lockdowns in India," Chief Executive Roberto Colaninno said in a statement.

He added that there were still critical issues linked to the logistics of raw materials and to inflation rates.

The producer of the iconic Vespa scooter posted 1.67 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in preliminary revenues and said its net debt had improved by 43 million euros to about 380 million euros at the end of December 2021.

($1 = 0.8714 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 670 M 1 909 M 1 909 M
Net income 2021 57,3 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net Debt 2021 381 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 1 014 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 045
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Simonotto Chief Financial Officer
Antonino Parisi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Graziano Gianmichele Visentin Independent Non-Executive Director
Federica Savasi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA-1.18%1 160
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 028
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED3.05%9 770
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.03%8 479
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED12.91%7 434
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-5.55%5 478