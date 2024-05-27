(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 24, 2024:
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace cuts short on Piaggio & C. to 0.69% from 0.71%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Marshall Wace cuts short on doValue to 1.08% from 1.10%
