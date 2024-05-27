Piaggio & C SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the manufacture of motor vehicles. Piaggio & C SpA is a parent of Piaggio Group and focus on production of two-wheeler motor vehicles. The Companyâs product range includes scooters, mopeds and motorcycles from 50cc to 1,400cc type marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Gilera, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Derbi and Scarabeo brands. Piaggio & C SpA operates in the three- and four-wheeler light transport sector with its Ape, Porter and Quargo ranges of commercial vehicles. Additionally, the Company produces spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles. The Company provides research and development activities for its vehicles and engines in the production units in Pontedera and Noale, among others. The Company operates in the domestic market and internationally through its subsidiaries, including Aprilia Brasil Industria de Motociclos SA, Aprilia Racing Srl, Piaggio Vespa BV, Piaggio France SAS and National Motor SA, among others.