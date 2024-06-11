(Alliance News) - Michele Colaninno - chief executive officer of the Piaggio & C. Spa group - on Tuesday was elected for a second term as president of ACEM - Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles - the Brussels-based European motorcycle industry association in which all global motorcycle and scooter groups participate.

Michele Colaninno commented, "The market and urban contexts are changing rapidly and mobility is evolving. This is a challenge for the industry, but also an opportunity we do not want to miss: sustainability, connectivity, safety and competitiveness are the main points of our agenda and the ACEM Manifesto."

"Geopolitics will make 2024 crucial in terms of political and commercial stability: elections in Europe, the United States and India will mark the path of the next decades. In this scenario, transportation and mobility are a determining factor for development and quality of life. Scooters and motorcycles offer different solutions to meet the new needs of society in urban and rural areas. As ACEM we will continue our dialogue with European, national and local institutions in the interest of customers and citizens," Colaninno concluded.

Piaggio on Tuesday trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR2.78 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.