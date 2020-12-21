Piaggio & C : Aprilia signs licensing agreement with MT distribution for the production and marketing of the eSR1 electric scooter

APRILIA SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MT DISTRIBUTION FOR THE PRODUCTION AND MARKETING OF THE eSR1 ELECTRIC SCOOTER

LARGE 10" WHEELS, 350 W BRUSHLESS MOTOR, MAGNESIUM ALLOY FRAME, RACING TRIM: A SPORTY LOOK FOR ELECTRIC MOBILITY

AGILE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND FOLDABLE, THE eSR1 COMES WITH A REMOVABLE BATTERY FOR MAXIMUM PRACTICALITY

Milan, 21.12.2020 - The new eSR1 electric scooter is the result of a licensing agreement between Aprilia and MT Distribution, a licensee of other automotive brands such as Ducati.

MT Distribution produces the eSR1 which, with Aprilia branding, stands out in the crowded world of lightweight electric mobility thanks to an up-to-the-minutedesign and trim whose strong racing style gives the scooter a rugged sporty look.

Lightweight, safe and fun to ride, the eSR1 is for people looking for a practical means of independent travel even in the most congested city centres. An eco-sustainable alternative vehicle, ideal for the "last mile" from the carpark to final destination, or combined with public transport.

The scooter is fitted with a 350 W brushless motor, a solution that minimises maintenance and guarantees the power needed to travel on the bumpy road surfaces frequently found in town, with tram rails, potholes or cobblestones. The motor is equipped with a 280 Wh battery with a range of up to 30 km after charging. Designed for maximum ease of use, the eSR1 comes with a removable battery to make charging at home or in the office easier, and allow the user to double the vehicle's autonomy by keeping a reserve battery.

Large 10" wheels with anti-puncturetubeless tyres, a lightweight magnesium alloy frame and a braking system consisting of a dual front electric brake and rear disk brake guarantee a safe and extremely comfortable riding experience. The range of features is completed with LED front and rear lights to ensure visibility at night or when light levels are low, and a broad 3.5" LCD display incorporated in the handlebar, for easy intuitive management of the scooter settings.

The eSR1 is already available for preview with a limited number of scooters at the Piaggio Group's main flagship Motoplex stores in Italy and at selected dealers. It will be available for purchase from 20 January 2021 from leading consumer electronics stores, specialist stores and the top online stores, at a price of 659 Euro.

Every Aprilia eSR1 purchase will include a Tutela Famiglia insurance cover with AXA Assistance, a leading player on the insurance market.

Full information on WWW.MTDISTRIBUTION.IT.