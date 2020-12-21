Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piaggio & C. SpA    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Piaggio & C : Aprilia signs licensing agreement with MT distribution for the production and marketing of the eSR1 electric scooter

12/21/2020 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APRILIA SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MT DISTRIBUTION FOR THE PRODUCTION AND MARKETING OF THE eSR1 ELECTRIC SCOOTER

LARGE 10" WHEELS, 350 W BRUSHLESS MOTOR, MAGNESIUM ALLOY FRAME, RACING TRIM: A SPORTY LOOK FOR ELECTRIC MOBILITY

AGILE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND FOLDABLE, THE eSR1 COMES WITH A REMOVABLE BATTERY FOR MAXIMUM PRACTICALITY

Milan, 21.12.2020 - The new eSR1 electric scooter is the result of a licensing agreement between Aprilia and MT Distribution, a licensee of other automotive brands such as Ducati.

MT Distribution produces the eSR1 which, with Aprilia branding, stands out in the crowded world of lightweight electric mobility thanks to an up-to-the-minutedesign and trim whose strong racing style gives the scooter a rugged sporty look.

Lightweight, safe and fun to ride, the eSR1 is for people looking for a practical means of independent travel even in the most congested city centres. An eco-sustainable alternative vehicle, ideal for the "last mile" from the carpark to final destination, or combined with public transport.

The scooter is fitted with a 350 W brushless motor, a solution that minimises maintenance and guarantees the power needed to travel on the bumpy road surfaces frequently found in town, with tram rails, potholes or cobblestones. The motor is equipped with a 280 Wh battery with a range of up to 30 km after charging. Designed for maximum ease of use, the eSR1 comes with a removable battery to make charging at home or in the office easier, and allow the user to double the vehicle's autonomy by keeping a reserve battery.

Large 10" wheels with anti-puncturetubeless tyres, a lightweight magnesium alloy frame and a braking system consisting of a dual front electric brake and rear disk brake guarantee a safe and extremely comfortable riding experience. The range of features is completed with LED front and rear lights to ensure visibility at night or when light levels are low, and a broad 3.5" LCD display incorporated in the handlebar, for easy intuitive management of the scooter settings.

The eSR1 is already available for preview with a limited number of scooters at the Piaggio Group's main flagship Motoplex stores in Italy and at selected dealers. It will be available for purchase from 20 January 2021 from leading consumer electronics stores, specialist stores and the top online stores, at a price of 659 Euro.

Every Aprilia eSR1 purchase will include a Tutela Famiglia insurance cover with AXA Assistance, a leading player on the insurance market.

Full information on WWW.MTDISTRIBUTION.IT.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 15:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PIAGGIO & C. SPA
10:01aPIAGGIO & C : Aprilia signs licensing agreement with MT distribution for the pro..
PU
12/17PIAGGIO & C : New moto Guzzi V7
PU
11/23PIAGGIO & C. SPA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/12PIAGGIO & C : Interim Report on operations as of 30ᵗʰ september 2020
PU
11/12PIAGGIO & C : Interim Report on Operations as of 30 September 2020
PU
11/09PIAGGIO & C : Presentation - First Nine Months 2020
PU
11/09PIAGGIO & C : Presentazione - Risultati Primi Nove Mesi 2020
PU
11/02PIAGGIO GROUP : results at 30 september 2020
AQ
10/30PIAGGIO GROUP : results at 30 september 2020
PU
10/19PIAGGIO GROUP : 30 million euro EIB loan for R&D projects in Italy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 321 M 1 610 M 1 610 M
Net income 2020 30,4 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net Debt 2020 462 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 943 M 1 153 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 312
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,88 €
Last Close Price 2,64 €
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Simonotto Chief Financial Officer
Matteo Colaninno Deputy Chairman
Michele Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Ulisse Spada Member-Supervisory Board & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA-4.29%1 153
BAJAJ AUTO5.10%13 172
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED28.29%8 516
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.36%7 272
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-3.95%5 403
ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO.,LTD301.39%3 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ