Piaggio & C : Notice of change in share capital

05/09/2023
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Pontedera, May 9, 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid - up), following the cancellation of no. 3.521.595 treasury shares with no par value owned by the Company, without changing the current share capital, as resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting held on 18th April 2023. The change has been registered at the competent Chamber of Commerce.

The updated Articles of Association of the Company stating the new composition of the share capital is available at the Company's Registered Office, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.comsection Governance/Governance system/Articles association and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

No. of shares

Unit

Euro

No. of shares

Unit value

value

Total of which:

207,613,944.37

354.632.049

-

207,613,944.37

358.153.644

-

Ordinary shares (regular

207,613,944.37

354.632.049

-

207,613,944.37

358.153.644

-

entitlement : 01.01.2023)

Current coupon number: 20

For further information:

Investor Relations Office

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

56025 Pontedera (PI) +39

0587 272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02 02.319612.19

+ 39 0587 276294

press@piaggio.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

press.piaggiogroup.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
