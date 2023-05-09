Piaggio & C : Notice of change in share capital

PRESS RELEASE
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL
Pontedera, May 9, 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid - up), following the cancellation of no. 3.521.595 treasury shares with no par value owned by the Company, without changing the current share capital, as resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting held on 18th April 2023. The change has been registered at the competent Chamber of Commerce.
The updated Articles of Association of the Company stating the new composition of the share capital is available at the Company's Registered Office, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.comsection Governance/Governance system/Articles association and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.
|
|
Current share capital
|
|
Previous share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro
|
No. of shares
|
Unit
|
Euro
|
No. of shares
|
|
Unit value
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of which:
|
207,613,944.37
|
354.632.049
|
-
|
207,613,944.37
|
358.153.644
|
|
-
|
Ordinary shares (regular
|
207,613,944.37
|
354.632.049
|
-
|
207,613,944.37
|
358.153.644
|
|
-
|
entitlement : 01.01.2023)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current coupon number: 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information:
|
|
Investor Relations Office
|
|
Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25
|
|
56025 Pontedera (PI) +39
|
|
0587 272286
|
|
investorrelations@piaggio.com
|
|
Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio
|
Corporate Affairs
|
Via Broletto, 13
|
Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25
|
20121 Milan - Italy +39
|
56025 Pontedera (PI)
|
02 02.319612.19
|
+ 39 0587 276294
|
press@piaggio.com
|
corporate.governance@piaggio.com
|
press.piaggiogroup.com
|
