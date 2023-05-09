Piaggio & C : Notice of change in share capital

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Pontedera, May 9, 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid - up), following the cancellation of no. 3.521.595 treasury shares with no par value owned by the Company, without changing the current share capital, as resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting held on 18th April 2023. The change has been registered at the competent Chamber of Commerce.

The updated Articles of Association of the Company stating the new composition of the share capital is available at the Company's Registered Office, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.comsection Governance/Governance system/Articles association and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro No. of shares Unit Euro No. of shares Unit value value Total of which: 207,613,944.37 354.632.049 - 207,613,944.37 358.153.644 - Ordinary shares (regular 207,613,944.37 354.632.049 - 207,613,944.37 358.153.644 - entitlement : 01.01.2023) Current coupon number: 20