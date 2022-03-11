Piaggio & C : Proxy Form - novies

PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A.

ASSIGNING PROXY/SUB-PROXY TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 135-NOVIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 ("TUF")

As permitted by article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted with amendments into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, and as extended due to article 3, Decree Law 228/2021, converted by Law no. 15 of 25 February 2022, those with voting rights may only take part in the Shareholders' Meeting through the Designated Representative pursuant to article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree 58/98. Pursuant to that Decree, the Designated Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxies pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form

Declarations of the Designated Representative: Spafid declares that it has no interest for what concerns the draft proposals to be voted. However, considering the (i) contractual relations in force between Spafid and the Company related, in particular, to technical assistance for shareholders' meetings and accessory services, and (ii) the presence of trust assignments through which Spafid could hold for its customers, for a trust purpose, shareholdings in the Company, related to which it will exercise the right to vote in the Meeting based on the specific instructions issued by its grantors, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes connected to the supposed presence of circumstances that could cause a conflict of interest pursuant to article 135-decies, paragraph 2, letter f), of the TUF, SPAFID specifically declares that, if any circumstances should occur that were not known when the proxy was issued, that cannot be communicated to the delegating party, or with an amendment or integration of proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to vote in a way that does not comply with what is indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party should not provide specific instructions for those circumstances by filling in the specific boxes, the principle instructions provided shall be considered as confirmed, as far as possible. If it should not be possible to vote following instructions provided, Spafid will abstain on those topics. In any case, if it has no voting instructions on certain topics on theagenda, Spafid will not vote on those topics.

N.B. This form could be changed following any integration to the agenda or presentation of draft proposals pursuant to Article 126-bis TUF, or single draft proposals, in terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of call.

With reference to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "PIAGGIO") called for 11 April 2022, at 11:00, in first call, in Mantova (MN), Piazza Vilfredo Pareto no. 3, in the registered office of Immsi S.p.A., and, when needed, in second call on 12 April 2022, same time and place, as per the procedures and terms reported in the notice of call published on the company website at the address www.piaggiogroup.com/it/governance/assemblea, on 11 March 2022 and in extract form in the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera" and having read the documents made available by the Company (§) in this

